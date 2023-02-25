Mt. Hebron girls basketball holds on for 37-32 regional quarterfinal win over Marriotts Ridge

Marriotts Ridge's Samantha Poole, left, gets her hand on the ball to block a shot attempt by Mount Hebron's Kaitlyn Magdar during a girls basketball playoff game at Mount Hebron High School on Friday, February 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mt. Hebron girls basketball coach Tierney Ahearn knows she can always rely on her team working hard regardless of the circumstances.

That effort was on full display in Friday night’s Class 3A East Region I quarterfinal against Marriotts Ridge. The No. 4 seed Vikings fought for, and won, several contested 50-50 balls, also grabbing key rebounds down the stretch to help cement a 37-32 victory over No. 5 seed Marriotts Ridge. Mt. Hebron plays top seed Howard in Monday’s semifinal.

“It’s really exciting because I don’t think any of us were expecting to go this far,” sophomore forward Kaitlyn Magdar said. “We all are very happy and pleased with ourselves because we worked hard all season to get where we are.”

Mt. Hebron (11-9) started out slowly with just one basket in the opening six minutes, while Jaden Washington found success driving downhill for Marriotts Ridge, staking the Mustangs to an early 8-2 lead. The Vikings then found some offense on a 3-pointer from Pearl Prasartkarnka and a transition layup by Leen Jawhar, bringing them to within one after the opening quarter.

Prasartkarnka maintained that momentum into the second with five of her team-high 16 points in the period. On her opening basket of the second, she cut toward the middle and found a crease, driving downhill for the finish plus the foul. That was a common theme throughout as several of Prasartkarnka’s baskets were initiated with her attacking the middle of the Mustangs defense.

“I just track the defender,” Prasartkarnka said. “When the defender comes out, I like to go in.”

Meanwhile, Marriotts Ridge’s offense struggled mightily in the frame. The Mustangs (9-14) managed just two points in the period, undergoing a nine-minute scoring drought, which lasted from late the stages of the first quarter into the second, all leading to a six-point halftime lead for the Vikings.

“We got shots and were getting to the bucket, doing the things we talked about wanting to execute offensively,” Marriotts Ridge coach Sarah Miller said. “It’s hard when you continue to see the ball not go in the bucket.”

Early in the second half, the Mustangs surrendered an easy transition bucket to Magdar that extended the deficit to eight. However, Marriotts Ridge responded with a 9-4 run to close the third, powered by leading scorer Kerri Lee. Marriotts Ridge brought it back to a one-possession game, down three entering the final quarter.

After Mt. Hebron pushed the lead to six once again, Marriotts Ridge bounced back. Lee knocked down a pair of free throws, followed by a Washington 3-pointer, which brought the Mustangs back within one inside of five minutes. When Mt. Hebron needed a bucket, it turned to its dynamic freshman guard. Prasartkarnka once again found a crease in the middle for a basket plus the foul, completing the 3-point play.

“She’s confident with the ball,” Ahearn said of Prasartkarnka. “She’s just somebody who likes to score and thinks to score first. She’s not selfish by any stretch of the imagination, but anytime she has the ball she’s looking to score and she has the confidence to do so. She has a nice little floater; she has a really nice touch on her shot.”

The Mustangs had an opportunity to tie the game inside the final minute. But with Magdar challenging Lee in the post and Jawhar swarming Washington, Marriotts Ridge turned the ball over.

Shortly after, Rae Vidal went to the foul line for the Vikings but missed both shots. But instead of Marriotts Ridge getting another chance, Vidal pulled down the offensive rebound, allowing the Vikings to maintain possession with less than 15 seconds remaining. Then it was Magdar’s turn to step up, as she banked in one of two free throws high off the glass, effectively sealing the Vikings’ playoff victory and regional semifinal berth.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Magdar said. “Definitely something to remember and I was obviously nervous because there was a lot of people, but I’m glad it went the way that it did.”