No. 14 Mt. Hebron boys soccer closes out regular season with 1-0 win over No. 6 Marriotts Ridge

Mt. Hebron coach Mike Linsenmeyer has consistently fielded strong defensive units in his 24-year tenure. This year’s group is just the latest in a long lineage.

Senior goalie Jonathan Sanchez anchors the unit. A skillful field player in years past, Sanchez moved in between the posts this year because that’s where Mt. Hebron needed him most. Tuesday night against Route 99 rival No. 6 Marriotts Ridge, Sanchez was a brick wall, helping the Vikings close out the regular season with a 1-0 win.

“He comes up with big saves, which is important no question,” Linsenmeyer said. “Also, he’s a very good communicator organizing our back line, making sure we get forward. He’s like the quarterback of the team from the goalkeeper position. So, that’s obviously a big part of our success is his being able to make great saves and also communicate defensive responsibilities to the team.”

With a couple players battling injuries, Several Vikings have been thrust into increased roles. However, that hasn’t impacted their play, nor weakened the team’s defense. Sanchez made several big-time saves in the second half to preserve the one-goal win.

In the 43rd minute of a scoreless game, Sanchez delivered his most important stop of the evening. With a Marriotts Ridge attacker right in front of him, Sanchez sprung forward for the quick reaction save to keep the game tied. That stop loomed large with Sanchez remembering something his mom used to tell him: Every save, counts no matter what.

Three minutes later, Mt. Hebron made sure to make Sanchez’s big stop count. Both teams entered Tuesday night’s regular-season finale with stingy defenses, each allowing six total goals. With set piece opportunities few and far between, each squad knew the importance of executing in those moments. Mt. Hebron (7-2-2) took advantage, breaking the gridlock on Parker Smith’s 46th-minute left-footed strike off a throw-in.

“We practice those every day and we’re always trying to convert as many as we can,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to be in the right spot to finish it. I just saw the ball come across and I thought it was going to go right through their defense, so I knew it was going to be waiting for me right on the back post.”

Marriotts Ridge (9-2-1, 8-2-1 Howard County) continued to bring players forward now trailing. The Mustangs looked to push their attack out wide, but each time the ball came toward the middle, Sanchez, or another Viking was there to clear it away. Tyler Hagyard and Will Kettering played a key part in that defensive effort, preventing Marriotts Ridge from connecting on a third pass.

“The bottom line is Mt. Hebron is an extremely organized defensive group,” Marriotts Ridge coach Quinn Khouri said. “They’re a tough team to score goals on and if you look at their results throughout the year, they don’t give up a lot of goals. You can see why; they make it difficult for even the best attacking players. I think we failed to connect a little bit between our front three and our midfield arriving up to the top. I thought the chances we created were more half chances, but it gives us a lot of experience against good defensive groups and that’s an incredible defensive group that they have.”

With Mt. Hebron limiting set piece opportunities, Marriotts Ridge took its first corner in the 78th minute, still searching for the equalizer. Yet, the Vikings defense was there once again to clear the ball away and send it upfield with the Mustangs’ comeback hopes dwindling. Shortly after, the referee blew the final whistle, putting the finishing touches on the Vikings’ fifth clean sheet in 11 games.

Mt. Hebron players sprinted toward an excited Sanchez and his hoarse voice after communicating defensive instructions for 80 minutes. While the Vikings took the regular season finale, both teams know there’s a distinct possibility they could see each other again soon in the Class 3A South Region I playoffs.