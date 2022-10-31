Marriotts Ridge field hockey rides quick start to 6-1 victory over Howard, spot in regional final

Marriotts Ridge field hockey has emphasized the importance of starting fast throughout the year. With a full team back after two weeks in sickness and injuries, the Mustangs did exactly that Monday.

Fifty-nine seconds into a Class 3A East Region I semifinal, Camryn Fisher took a feed from Maisy Clevenger and beat Howard goalie Allayna Martone low. The top-seeded Mustangs built on that quick start for a 6-1 victory over No. 4 Howard, advancing to Wednesday’s regional final.

“Field hockey is such a momentum game and for them to come out in the first minute of the game and put the ball in the back of the net is huge,” Marriotts Ridge coach Molly Milani said. “I think it helps, we’re a team that sometimes we need to settle in and relax. Sometimes we can come out a little on edge, so I feel like that alone helps everyone settle and be ready to play our style and know they can keep going. Once they get one that gets them the energy they need to keep going.”

Marriotts Ridge's Natalie Freeman, shown during a game earlier this season, scored three goals in Monday's regional semifinal win over Howard (Doug Kapustin/For Baltimore Sun Media)

Facing an early deficit, Howard responded by controlling more of the possession. That led to three penalty corners in the opening quarter. However, the Lions were unable to convert on those opportunities with passes sliding by players at the top of the circle.

Less than five minutes into the second quarter, the Mustangs (9-4) extended their lead. After a violation in the circle, Marriotts Ridge senior Sophia Baxter was awarded a penalty stroke and she beat Martone in the top corner.

Senior Natalie Freeman scored her first of three goals on the evening with 51 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Mustangs a three-goal halftime advantage., The Lions had chances to score, but shots from Samantha Legge and Poppy Swallow went just wide of the net.

Marriotts Ridge Mustangs head coach Molly Milani, shown during a game earlier this season, says a quick start is key to her team's success. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Marriotts Ridge again came out fast in the second half, scoring a pair of goals in the opening five minutes. Freeman scored her second off a corner 100 seconds into the frame. Addy Obitz added to the Mustangs’ lead on a perfect feed across the circle from Baxter.

“We always start the quarter saying it’s 0-0 and come out just as strong as we started the first,” Fisher said. “No matter what the score is, we keep the momentum. I think our movement was the best it’s been all season with the past week of practices that we’ve had before this game.”

Trailing by five to start the fourth, Howard (6-7-1) finally broke through. Legge deflected a pass in the circle from Taylor Brooks past Will Fullerton.

“This group, it’s never over until it’s over,” Howard coach Courtney Sprissler said. “You never know what can happen in hockey, corner after corner, stroke after stroke. I told them, ‘Play every 15 minutes as it is.’ This group always stays positive, so they fight until the last minute.”

The Lions’ momentum proved to be short-lived, with Freeman completing her hat trick a few minutes later. Working the ball back-and-forth with Baxter upfield, Freeman beat Martone with the low shot from a tough angle. That put the finishing touches on a dominant afternoon from the senior in her first game back since suffering a concussion.

“For me all day, I was saying to my friends, ‘I’m so excited to play, we’re so excited to get back at it.’ I had two practices before this; I got cleared on Thursday. It’s been a long time and going back into the games, you want to have fun, you want to assist and score those pretty goals, like Sophia and I’s last one we were like, ‘Oh My Gosh.’ Any playoff game is going to be satisfying to win, but going back in after that long and our team as a collective has been out the past two weeks. A win like that after we’re finally all back together after that long is the most satisfying thing ever.”

The Mustangs will look to capture the 3A East Region I title, hosting either No. 2 Mt. Hebron or No. 3 Centennial on Wednesday.