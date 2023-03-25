Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse comes back from early deficit to defeat Howard, 9-8

Howard's Dominick Giangrasso, right, tries to keep away from defensive pressure by Marriotts Ridge's Andre Duroseau during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge had faced one of the game’s most critical possessions, holding the ball in a tie game with less than four minutes to play against Howard on Friday.

Junior attackman Boston Brown cut across the middle and caught a feed in stride from fellow junior Christian Luke. Brown fired the left-handed shot over the shoulder of Howard goalie Blake Stolarik. That goal gave the Mustangs just their second lead of the game but one they wouldn’t relinquish in a 9-8 win.

“I just saw the defense turn their backs and an area open up,” Brown said. “Christian had a great feed.”

The win was the first for coach Matthew Richter after taking over for longtime coach Thomas Minard.

Marriotts Ridge (1-1, 1-0 Howard County) started the game controlling possession but was unable to convert. Then Howard (1-1) hit its stride. The Lions scored three goals in 100 seconds, as Jayden Denicola, Dylan Treese and Dylan Kimmel each beat Ian Murphy. All three goals were created off early offense and the Lions winning one-on-one matchups.

Marriotts Ridge's Quinn Jenkins winds up for a shot as Howard's Connor Hunter tries to defend on the play during a boys lacrosse game at Marriotts Ridge High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge responded in the final five minutes of the first. Quinn Jenkins and Drew Fisher each tallied goals, bringing the Mustangs within one after the opening quarter. That momentum didn’t last long as Kimmel scored twice, pushing Howard’s lead back to three.

Jenkins added a second goal but Marriotts Ridge trailed by two at halftime, despite outshooting Howard in the first half. Stolarik had eight saves in the first half.

The third quarter was a different story as Marriotts Ridge orchestrated its own three-goal run, starting with Fisher’s second goal less than two minutes in. Then it was junior attackman Michael Machiran’s turn to make his impact. He first scored on a feed from Luke, then gave the Mustangs their first lead by rifling a lefty shot on an extra-man opportunity.

“I think the mentality changed,” Machiran said. “We had it in there, but we just didn’t start playing with our hearts until later in the game. We started off slow, weren’t attacking the goal very hard. Then we picked up the pace and morale went up and then we took it from there.”

The Mustangs’ lead didn’t last long as Howard attackman Matt Baur tied the game at 6 on an extra-man opportunity less than a minute later. Howard’s Dylan Treese and Marriotts Ridge’s Nathan Flury exchanged goals, setting up a 7-7 tie entering the fourth quarter.

Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro, left, tries to keep the ball away from Howard's Grant Peffall. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The sea-saw action continued as midfielder Lucas Mena gave the Lions the lead back. With time and room, Mena fired a bounce shot into the top net. Howard continued to win faceoffs, but the Lions struggled to maintain long possessions.

“They had more opportunities in the second half and partly that’s on the offense,” Howard coach Shea Conway said. “We didn’t take care of the ball, we had shorter possessions and they had longer possessions. They were able to find some open guys on the interior and when you play that much defense teams that take care of the ball are going to find good looks.”

Marriotts Ridge did exactly that, continuing to find a crease in the middle of Howard’s defense. Flury scored his second on a quick feed from Machrian, tying the game with 5:09 remaining. Then it was Brown’s turn from the middle area, burying the shot on a precision feed from Luke.

Howard had an opportunity to tie the game, but Murphy stopped Denicola’s shot from distance inside of three minutes remaining. The Mustangs then took more than two minutes off the clock maintaining possession. As the final whistle sounded, Marriotts Ridge mobbed Murphy in his first varsity win.

“The resilience was fantastic,” Richter said. “The things that we talked about in the preseason is just make sure we don’t give up. There’s bad things that happen, good things happen, too, but just don’t give up when we’re in a hole. I’m very proud of them. It went back and forth, it was tied a few times, we were down and we came back. Just a really good and strong group. They worked hard for their first win against a good team.”