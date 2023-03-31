Bella Wisniewski steps up late, leading Glenelg softball to 5-4 extra inning win over Marriotts Ridge

Bella Wisniewski is one of Glenelg’s five underclassmen but doesn’t shy away from the big moment.

Pitching in the eighth inning, her fourth inning of relief, Wisniewski faced a bases-loaded jam with one out and her team holding a one-run lead over Marriotts Ridge. She was about to face the Mustangs’ leadoff hitter Jasmine Smith when coach Anna Pallozzi came out for a mound visit.

“Just keep it simple and keep it calm,” Pallozzi said of her message. “I had full faith that she could close it out for us if she stayed true to herself and stayed relaxed.”

Wisniewski struck out Smith for the second out, then got Jasmin Kirkland to pop out to shortstop, sealing the 5-4 victory.

“Getting the strikeout definitely helped because it reassured me that I got two outs,” Wisniewski said. “It also made my team have more confidence and realize that we have one more out and we can get this win right here.”

Wisniewski also made an impact with her bat in extras. With the game tied at 3 and a runner on second, Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson elected to intentionally walk Nia Stewart, in the midst of a two-hit day, to face Wisniewski. She made the Mustangs pay for that decision. She launched a ball to deep right field, driving in a pair of runners to give the Gladiators a 5-3 lead.

“I said, ‘OK this is my time’,” Wisniewski said. “My two at-bats previously weren’t great, but right here is where I can shine, put a ball in play and make an impact here.”

Bella Wisniewski pitches during Thursday's game against Marriotts Ridge. Wisniewski earned the win throwing four innings in relief. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as the Gladiators (5-0) scored on a Mustangs throwing error, while Marriotts Ridge scored an RBI single by Gianna Pelosu. The Mustangs (2-3) tacked on a run in the second inning on an RBI double by Giuliana Marsili.

The score held until Glenelg got its bats going in the fifth. Freshman Rylie Thomas hit a leadoff single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Pence. Reese Holden and Kenzie Robinson laced back-to-back singles, with Holden scoring on an RBI groundout by Mackenzie Mayers.

“Rylie Thomas came up and rocketed one to the outfield for us and got things going,” Pallozzi said. “We relaxed and got our bats back. We’ve had a few games where we’ve had a little slower starts offensively and I think today was one of them, but when we wake up, we wake up.”

Glenelg's Amelia Ortwein makes a play on a fly ball to right field during Thursday's game against Marriotts Ridge. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Gladiators seemed poised to extend their lead in the top of the sixth, but a triple play ended the inning. Thomas flew out to left, Wisniewski was tagged out at second and Stewart was called out for leaving third base early. Marriotts Ridge took advantage in the bottom half of the inning. Brynne Mellady scored on a single to left by Schroyer, tying the game at 3.

After Glenelg took the lead in the top of the eighth, Marriotts Ridge got one back in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Sienna Williams. However, it was the Mustangs’ last hit of the game as they struggled to generate consecutive timely hits.

“I think we have to be a little bit more selective in those situations and hit our pitch,” Parson said. “Right now we’re doing a great job of being aggressive, but we’re not selectively aggressive. We’re hitting the pitcher’s pitch and we’re not getting solid contact and producing runners in scoring position. It’s another game where we got double digit hits, but scored four runs.”