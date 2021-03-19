First-half goal carries Marriotts Ridge girls past Glenelg | Howard County soccer roundup

Senior captain Bryson Baker recorded the hat trick, accounting for all of the goals for the Eagles (4-1) in the road win over Howard (2-3). Cameron Grable assisted on two of the goals, while Kodee Karcher assisted on the other. Centennial’s defense, led by junior captain centerback Sammy Molz, posted its first shutout. Goalie Parker Gerrity (5 saves) also did his part in keeping the clean sheet by making a point-blank save in the second half.