First-half goal carries Marriotts Ridge girls past Glenelg | Howard County soccer roundup

Last season, the Marriotts Ridge girls soccer team won the county championship in large part because of its stout defense.
While so much is different than 15 months ago — from new players to a shortened schedule due to the pandemic — one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that the Mustangs’ defense remains the best unit in Howard County.
With a smothering defense and talented midfielders, undefeated Marriotts Ridge pitched its third shutout of the season Thursday in a 1-0 win over Glenelg.
The Mustangs defense allowed only one shot on goal and none in the last 78 minutes of the game.
The contest’s lone goal was a header in the first half from Marriotts Ridge (5-0) freshman Gabi Roberts off a cross from Mollie Anderson. Roberts, who was five yards away from the goal, ducked and lowered her head to redirect the ball at a 225-degree angle into the bottom-left corner of the net.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES:
Reservoir 7, Hammond 1
After falling behind early on thanks to a free kick goal from Hammond’s Camryn Johnson, Reservoir (5-0) regrouped to score seven unanswered goals to remain undefeated on the season. Maggie Scicchitano had a one-time finish five minutes after the Hammond (0-5) score to tie the game.
Hammond goalie Caroline Schreier made several strong saves to keep things all square until just five minutes remaining before halftime, as Gabbie Champman scored to put Reservoir ahead for the first time. From there, the Gators built on the momentum to secure the six-goal victory.
Goals: Re — Karis Turner 2, Kat Parris 2, Maggie Scicchitano, Gabbie Chapman, Avery Oergel; Ha — Camryn Johnson
Assists: Re — Parris 2, Oergel, Turner, Sophie Davidson, Monica Prince, Sam Gucchait.
Saves: Re — Lizzie Dudzinski 1, Maddie Roberts 1; Ha — Caroline Schreier 10.
Halftime: 4-1 Re.
Howard 2, Centennial 1
Two goals from Danielle Campbell, one in each half, helped the Lions (2-2-1) come back from a first-half deficit on the road against the Eagles (1-4). With Howard’s starting goalie out with an injury, backup Gabby Scott came in and made seven saves to help secure the win.
Centennial got on the board 22 minutes into the first half on a goal by Lauren Pelligrini before Howard answered back 10 minutes later with Campbell’s first score. That initial Lions’ score was a breakaway set up by a through ball from Sarah Gibbons. Campbell then later delivered the game-winning goal on a direct free kick outside the box with 20 minutes to go in the game.
Goals: Ho — Danielle Campbell 2; C — Lauren Pelligrini.
Assists: Ho — Sarah Gibbons.
Saves: Ho — Gabby Scott 7; C — N/A.
Half: 1-1.
River Hill 4, Wilde Lake 1
Ara Omitowoju continued her strong week by scoring two goals and adding an assist for the Hawks (3-2) in the team’s second straight victory. Wilde Lake (2-2-1) got its lone goal from Jillian Ingram in the first half.
Goals: RH — Ara Omitowoju 2, Ellie Goldberg, Alyssa Barker; WL — Jillian Ingram.
Assists: RH — Ellie Goldberg, Ara Omitowoju, Maddie Florenzo, Grace Turney; WL — Ashlyn Bonner.
Saves: RH — N/A; WL — Hannah Lowry 14.
Half: 2-1 RH.
Long Reach 1, Atholton 0
A first-half goal from Samantha Babik, off a feed from Alicia Bauer, was the difference in helping the Lightning (2-2-1) hand the Raiders (2-3) their second straight defeat.
Goal: LR — Samantha Babik.
Assist: LR — Alicia Bauer.
Saves: LR - Kailey Leibe 5; A — N/A.
Halftime: 1-0 LR.
Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron (PPD)
BOYS SOCCER
Centennial 3, Howard 0
Senior captain Bryson Baker recorded the hat trick, accounting for all of the goals for the Eagles (4-1) in the road win over Howard (2-3). Cameron Grable assisted on two of the goals, while Kodee Karcher assisted on the other. Centennial’s defense, led by junior captain centerback Sammy Molz, posted its first shutout. Goalie Parker Gerrity (5 saves) also did his part in keeping the clean sheet by making a point-blank save in the second half.
Goals: C — Baker 3.
Assists: C — Grable 2, Karkcher.
Saves: C — Gerrity 5; Ho — Banga 3, Ryerson 3.
Half: 1-0 C.
Reservoir 3, Hammond 2 OT
Glenelg 3, Marriotts Ridge 2 OT
Mt. Hebron 3, Oakland Mills 0
River Hill 4, Wilde Lake 1
Long Reach vs Atholton (PPD)
VOLLEYBALL:
Marriotts Ridge def. Mt. Hebron — 2-0 [25-13, 25-17]
The Mustangs (3-2) swept the Vikings (1-3) at home for their third victory in the last four matches.
Marriotts Ridge stats: Rhisen Davis (6 kills, 9 digs), Julia Mamo (12 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (3 aces, 8 digs, 11 assists), Rachel George (3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) and Madison Wray (6 assists, 1 ace).
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (6 kills, 6 digs), Emerson Rose (8 assists, 5 digs), Lauren Taylor (7 digs), Caroline Zheng (5 digs), Sydney Jones (3 kills).
