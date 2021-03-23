Sophia Baxter scores overtime goal to lift Marriotts Ridge field hockey over Glenelg | Howard County sports roundup

In other cross country action Saturday, the Centennial boys team and the Atholton girls team won the races at Mt. Hebron. The Eagles placed three harriers in the top four in the boys race, while four Raiders finished in the top 10 in the girls race. Centennial’s boys team was led by sophomore Antonio Camacho-Bucks, who placed second in 15:59 behind Oakland Mills’ Baidy Ba by five-tenths of a second. Atholton’s girls team, meanwhile, was paced by Aanchal Kasargod, who won the race in 19:30.