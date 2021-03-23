Sophia Baxter scores overtime goal to lift Marriotts Ridge field hockey over Glenelg | Howard County sports roundup

Monday’s field hockey game between Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg started and ended the same way — with a Sophia Baxter goal.
The Marriotts Ridge sophomore scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Mustangs to a 3-2 victory over host Glenelg.
After Baxter’s goal midway through the first quarter, Glenelg scored twice in the third quarter to take a 2-1 lead. Marriotts Ridge’s Maisy Clevenger then tied the score in the fourth period to send the game to overtime.
Glenelg had a penalty corner early in the first overtime, but the Gladiators were unable to convert. Baxter went on to score from about 10 yards out with two minutes remaining in the overtime period.
Marriotts Ridge first-year head coach Molly Milani earned her first victory over her alma mater, where she also coached the junior varsity team in 2019.
The win is similar to Marriotts Ridge’s triumph in the 2019 MPSSAA Class 2A South Region II semifinals, when then-senior Kayla Brusco’s goal in the second overtime period advanced the soon-to-be state-champion Mustangs to the next round.
This story will be updated with more information, quotes and a photo gallery.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES
Centennial 10, Long Reach 0
The Eagles (5-0) continued their dominant start to the season against the Lightning (1-4), securing the team’s fifth straight shutout while upping its season goal total to 45. Alaina Kelly led the offense with four goals.
Goals: C — Alaina Kelly 4, Helen Baldy 2, Abby Cudzilo 2, Ellen Landrum 1, Lily Sullivan 1.
Assist: C — Helen Baldy.
Atholton 4, Hammond 0
The Raiders (4-1) secured their fourth straight shutout defensively to go along with a hat trick from Bella Konrad
Goals: A — Bella Konrad 3, Ashlynn Donaldson 1
Assists: A — Asha Derstine 3,
Saves: A — Catherine Steinberg 2; Ha — Lily DeBlasio 10.
Wilde Lake 10, Oakland Mills 0
River Hill 8, Reservoir 3
The Hawks (5-0) stayed undefeated by scoring their highest offensive total of the season, getting two goals apiece from Claire Slade and Maddie Vasilios to lead the way. Reservoir (1-4) got three goals from Isabella Pereira in the loss.
Goals: RH — Claire Slade 2, Maddie Vasilios 2, Quill Alewine, Lindsey Miller, Laura Mason, Puja Nanjappa; Re — Isabella Periera 3.
Assists: RH — Lindsey Miller 3, Maddie Vasilios 2, Puja Nanjappa, Lindsay Garnish 1.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 1, Amber Cummings 1; Re — Brown 8.
Halftime: 4-0 RH.
VOLLEYBALL
Centennial def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-15, 25-17]
Centennial (4-2) snapped a two-game losing skid with the road victory over the Lightning.
Centennial stats: Mailinh Godschall (8 kills, 5 aces, 10 digs), Grace Chan (5 kills), Abi Griffin (5 kills), Emily Hollwedel (kill, 2 blocks), Kendall Kreidel (2 kills, ace), Brianna Bossom (21 assists, 5 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs), Caleigh Kim (13 digs).
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (2 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs), Isabella Mora (4 kills, 5 digs), Hayley Norton (8 assists, 3 digs), Mia Rubio (5 digs).
Howard def. Wilde Lake— 2-0 [25-13, 25-12]
Junior Darien Garner had 5 kills and sophomore Kelenna Onukwugha had 4 kills to lead the Lions (6-0) to a win over the Wildecats (0-6)
Howard stats: Darien Garner (5 kills), Kelenna Onukwugha (4 kills), Jordan Redmiles (4 aces, 2 kills, 17 assists), Tyller Williams (3 kills, 1 block)
Reservoir def. Oakland Mills — 2-0 [25-13, 25-5]
The Gators (6-0) stayed undefeated by downing the Scorpions (0-6), securing their sixth straight sweep of the season.
Reservoir stats: Gabby Allen (17 digs, ace), Jessica Rothermel (4 aces, 14 assists, 4 digs), Maddie Wilson (5 aces, 8 assists, 3 digs), Kelsey Holmes (4 aces, 10 kills, 5 digs)
CROSS COUNTRY
The Howard high school girls cross country team achieved a rare feat during its home meeting on Saturday, March 20.
The Lions won the meet with 15 points — the lowest possible score in a cross country meet. The top six finishers — and eight of the top 10 — were all Howard runners. The Lions were paced by junior Nimrit Ahuja, who crossed the finish line in 18:46, while Hannah Schwab, Hayley Long, Elizabeth Holcombe and Kiley Mann rounded out the team’s scoring.
Meanwhile, the Lions also won the boys race, placing four runners in the top 10. Senior Kendall Phillips led the squad by finishing in second place behind Long Reach’s Cameron Hindle, who won his second straight race by crossing the finish line in 15:22.
In other cross country action Saturday, the Centennial boys team and the Atholton girls team won the races at Mt. Hebron. The Eagles placed three harriers in the top four in the boys race, while four Raiders finished in the top 10 in the girls race. Centennial’s boys team was led by sophomore Antonio Camacho-Bucks, who placed second in 15:59 behind Oakland Mills’ Baidy Ba by five-tenths of a second. Atholton’s girls team, meanwhile, was paced by Aanchal Kasargod, who won the race in 19:30.
Results:
Howard meet
Boys team results: 1. Howard 39; 2. River Hill 55; 3. Long Reach 67; 4. Glenelg 79; 5. Wilde Lake 121; 6. Reservoir 139.
Boys individual results: 1. Cameron Hindle 15:22, Long Reach; 2. Kendall Phillips 15:29, Howard; 3. Joseph Raudabaugh 15:36, Howard; 4. Bryce Handa 15:46, River Hill; 5. Joshua Galindo 15:56, River Hill; 6. Jakob Werdell 16:14, Howard; 7. Christian Brower 16:29, Long Reach; 8. Eian Butler 16:34, Howard; 9. Evan Quinn 16:36, Long Reach; 10. Alejandro Cabrera 16:41, Long Reach.
Girls teams results: 1. Howard 15; 2. Reservoir 67; 3. Glenelg 75; 4. River Hill 117; 5. Wilde Lake 125; 6. Long Reach 167.
Girls individual results: 1. Nimrit Ahuja 18:46, Howard; 2. Hannah Schwab 19:02, Howard; 3. Hayley Long 19:05, Howard; 4. Elizabeth Holcombe 19:14, Howard; 5. Kiley Mann 19:17, Howard; 6. Sara Kindbom 19:26, Howard; 7. Chloe McGeehan 19:44, River Hill; 8. Brooke Birckhead 20:17, Glenelg; 9. Lola Sivley 20:22, Howard; 10. Natalie McCourt 20:32, Howard.
Mt. Hebron meet
Boys team results: 1. Centennial 30; Mt. Hebron 64; Marriotts Ridge 76; Atholton 105; Oakland Mills 107; Hammond 148.
Boys individual results: 1. Baidy Ba 15:59, Oakland Mills; 2. Antonio Camacho-Bucks 15:59, Centennial; 3. Jacob Cole 16:04, Centennial; 4. Fernando Duraes 16:05, Centennial; 5. Ethan Aidam 16:12, Oakland Mills; 6. Alexander Barton 16:17, Mt. Hebron; 7. Grayson Crockett 16:22, Marriotts Ridge; 8. Jacob Hauf 16:24, Mt. Hebron; 9. Michael Wade 16:38, Marriotts Ridge; 10. Luke LasCasas 16:40, Centennial.
Girls team results: 1. Atholton 39; 2. Oakland Mills 54; 3. Centennial 55; 4. Marriotts Ridge 82; 5. Mt. Hebron 117.
Girls individual results: 1. Aanchal Kasargod 19:30, Atholton; 2. Ella Harris 19:33, Oakland Mills; 3. Katerina Talanova 19:50, Centennial; 4. Frankie Moore 19:54, Oakland Mills; 5. Amaya Cunningham 20:29, Centennial; 6. Madelyn Mielke 20:53, Centennial; 7. Chiara Sforza 20:58, Atholton; 8. Taylor McManus 21:16, Atholton; 9. Delaney Hammill 21:28, Atholton; 10. Marina Blackman 21:32, Oakland Mills.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.