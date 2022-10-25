Veterans key Marriotts Ridge girls soccer’s run to third Howard County championship in four seasons

Marriotts Ridge girls soccer is an experienced group with nine seniors on its roster that have grown accustomed to a high standard. The Mustangs have been Howard County champions in two of the three previous seasons.

“The seniors especially just bring a level of expectation for every player when they join the team,” senior defensive midfielder Mollie Anderson said. “We say, ‘The previous year we’ve won this match, this what we’ve done.’ We expect it to happen again. We have a standard that we want to meet and need to meet.”

Advertisement

Under first-year head coach, Kudzai Dzimiri, the Mustangs (11-3 overall, 11-1 Howard County) didn’t miss a beat, securing another Howard County championship this season.

Marriotts Ridge's Bridget Ford, left, battles for the ball with Mt. Hebron's Ava Skaggs during a game on Sept. 27. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“It’s an experience that I’ll never forget,” Dzimiri said. “It’s an experience that I will try my very best to repeat. These girls have done such an impeccable job of making an environment for me as a coach and for the rest of the team that’s so easy to work with. They knew the temperature of the room from the beginning. They had an objective and they clearly went after it.”

Advertisement

Those seniors impacted the game in a multitude of ways. Striker Giavana Liberto, a first team All-County selection as a junior, spearheaded the attack. Liberto finished the regular season as the county’s leading scorer with 67 points (27 goals, 13 assists) registering at least one goal in each game. She scored three or more goals in five games and provided leadership both and off the field.

“I have never coached a leader like Giavana,” Dzimiri said. “Sometimes I sit back and say, ‘I can rely on this individual to not even necessarily score goals, but just lead her team.’ I can depend on her to rally the team together regardless of if we’re up or down, regardless of whether we win or lose, we’re going to still give it our best and fight through to the very end.”

Marriotts Ridge's Giavana Liberto, left, heads the ball away from Mt. Hebron's Kaitlyn Magdar, right, in the first half of a girls soccer game on Sept. 27. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Mustangs started the county schedule 6-0, allowing a combined two goals. Early season victories over Glenelg and River Hill were momentum builders. However, Marriotts Ridge faced its first adversity on Sept. 27 against Mt. Hebron. Both teams entered the contest undefeated and the Mustangs suffered a 2-1 defeat.

“I think it was really eye-opening for us,” Liberto said. “I think it was a little bit humbling, too. It let us know that we’re not the only team with talent out there and it let us go back to the drawing board a little bit and figure out a few things that we need to improve on. I think we’ve stepped it up over these past few weeks.”

The Mustangs responded well, closing the regular season out with five consecutive victories, four by four or more goals. Liberto, fellow senior Mira Shelat and junior Anna Hendrickson have led the offense.

Marriotts Ridge’s defense also closed the season strongly. It allowed one total goal in the final five regular-season games, anchored by Una Remmel in net. Remmel, a converted striker and midfielder, has stepped up throughout the year, playing goalie for the first time this season. She finished the regular season with 49 saves, allowing just five goals.

“Every single person who is a defender on our team has stepped up more and more every game,” Anderson said. “Especially our center backs, Bridget Ford and Abby Eldridge, they continue to be vocal and lead us every game and help each player on the field. The outside backs, too, are such an important part of how we play.”

The Mustangs enter the postseason as the top seed in the Class 3A East Region I tournament. Their postseason journey begins on Friday in the regional semifinal against the winner of No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Centennial. They hope their path ends with capturing the program’s first state championship.

Advertisement

“I love the feeling of the postseason because it’s different than the regular season there’s more adrenaline because you know whatever happens this could be the last game you’re playing,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s putting everything out on the field, in the postseason you have to bring it all, so I’m just excited for that feeling again.”