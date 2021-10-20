xml:space="preserve">
Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial girls soccer | PHOTOS

(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Oct 19, 2021
Marriotts Ridge #6, Paige Citro and Centennial #7, Callie LasCasas battle for possession of the ball in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #28, Ellie Munoz and Marriotts Ridge #2, Megan Wagner chase down the ball in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial goal keeper #0, Olivia Jackson makes a save off a shot by Marriotts Ridge #12, Molly Anderson in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge #5, Anna Henderickson and Centennial #13, Natalie Thomas battle for possession of the ball. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge goal keeper #35, Caroline Albert makes a save in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #15, Emma Bennett looks to pass the ball as Marriotts Ridge #19, Abigal Eldridge bears down on the play in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #15, Emma Bennett, tries to clear the ball as Marriotts Ridge #9, Giavana Liberto blocks the kick in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #4, Lauren Pellegrini and Marriotts Ridge #19, Abigal Eldridge go up for a header in front of Marriott Ridge goal in the 1st half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge #15, Jaya Shelat beats Centennial #28, Ellie Munoz to the ball and scores the game's 1st goal in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge #15, Jaya Shelat beats Centennial #28, Ellie Munoz to the ball and scores the game's 1st goal in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #9, Sofia Thomas and Marriotts Ridge #4, Mira Shelat battle for control of the ball near the side line in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #20, Maya Avery and Marriotts Ridge #19, Abigal Eldridge battle for possession of the ball near mid field in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge #4, Mira Shelat send the ball down the field in the 2nd half. Centennial #9, Sofia Thomas defending. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge celebrates their 2nd goal scored by #2, Megan Wagner, her 1st of 2 goals in the game. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial #25, Joanna Ritter tries to redirect the ball with a header in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial goal keeper #0, Olivia Jackson can't reach this free kick from 30 yards out by Marriotts Ridge #2, Megan Wagner, scoring her 2nd goal in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge #2, Megan Wagner, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her 2nd goal in the 2nd half. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Centennial High School Girls Soccer Coach, Hank Hurren prior to the game. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Marriotts Ridge High school Girls Soccer Coach, Darius Qualls prior to the game. Marriotts Ridge vs Centennial High School girls soccer Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriotts Ridge won 3-0 to take the county championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
