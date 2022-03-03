Fueled by strong second half, Marriotts Ridge boys basketball captures first regional title, defeating Centennial, 67-39

Marriotts Ridge senior Casey Pung soared from the backside, executing an acrobatic tap in finish just before the third-quarter buzzer sounded.
Pung’s follow extended the Mustangs’ lead to 19 and epitomized the toughness and energy they closed the third quarter with, as coach Seth Willingham excitedly embraced his players.
“One of our keys to winning was being more mentally and physically tough ...,” Willingham said of the close to the third quarter. “I said that’s anything that doesn’t go in the box score and that’s what you saw, a completely different mentality for them.”
Behind that strong finish to the third, top-seed Marriotts Ridge’s momentum surged even further in the fourth defeating second-seed Centennial, 67-39. With the victory, the Mustangs captured the Class 3A East Region I championship, the first regional championship in school history.
“These guys, as I told you from the beginning, I came over here they were a special group,” Willingham said. “I don’t know why I worry so much, I had a pit in my stomach all day. I don’t know why because these guys come to play. They deserve it, they work their butt off. They stick together as a group. It’s amazing, first county championship, first regional championship.”
Leading by seven at the half, Marriotts Ridge took command in the final three minutes of the third quarter. The Mustangs outscored the Eagles 11-0 during that stretch, grabbing several pivotal rebounds and 50-50 balls. Overall, in the second half the Mustangs outscored the Eagles 39-18.
“It was just a lot of things, they shot the ball well, every time we made a run they would hit a 3-pointer it felt like,” Centennial coach Rob Slopek said of the second-half struggles. “The 50-50 balls were a big difference; I don’t fault our kids’ effort at all. We missed a 3 to cut it to five and I think they went down and hit a 3 right back off of that. They just did a really good job of responding to every run we had.”
Feeding off the energy of the capacity student section, the Mustangs continued to thrive in the final quarter. Junior Kaden Bryan spearheaded their offensive fluidity with a game and season-high 32 points. Bryan scored 12 of those points in the opening quarter, showcasing a versatile offensive repertoire scoring both in the paint and behind the arc. He also sparked the defensive intensity notching several blocks as the primary rim protector.
“I knew I had to take more shots and I know this a good matchup for me,” Bryan said. “... So I really wanted to take shots in the game and take over from the beginning.”
Beyond Bryan, the junior guard tandem of Mike White and Jay Farrell stepped up in the Mustangs’ most important game of the season on both ends of the floor. Without senior guard Jordan Peguese due to injury and freshman Patrick Curtin limited due to an injury, both players entered the starting lineup. In increased roles, Farrell (12) and White (9) combined for 21 points.
“It felt great, we all have a next man up mentality on this team,” Farrell said of his performance. “When one goes down, everybody else has to improve their role and step up.”
The Mustangs advance to the state quarterfinals where the eight regional champions will be reseeded based on regular-season record.