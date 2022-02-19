Amid coaching change, Marriotts Ridge boys basketball earns program’s first Howard County championship

Marriotts Ridge boys basketball coach Seth Willingham knew he had a special group.
Willingham, a veteran coach in Howard County, took over the Mustangs before their fourth game of the season against Oakland Mills after coach Marcus Lewis departed to take on a new role as the athletic director at Reservoir.
Eleven games later, Marriotts Ridge (12-3, 11-2 Howard County) beat Mt. Hebron, 55-41, to fulfill one of its preseason goals: the Howard County championship. Thursday’s win clinched the school’s first boys basketball county title since it opened in 2005.
“We were really happy,” senior guard CJ Kocak said. “It was an awesome feeling winning the county championship and doing something that nobody from our school has done before. Because we’re the first [county champions] that lives on and it was just awesome.”
It’s not often teams undergoing a midseason coaching change go on to win a title, but everyone involved ensured a smooth transition.
Willingham and Lewis had a previous relationship from their time together at Oakland Mills. Willingham was the Scorpions’ junior varsity girls basketball coach, while Lewis was the girls varsity coach in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Lewis moved over to become varsity boys coach at Oakland Mills, while Willingham was elevated to head girls coach.
Willingham was listed as an assistant on the Mustangs’ preseason roster under Lewis, helping out with scouting and film study. About a month into the season, Lewis told Willingham that he might be offered an athletic director position and that the Mustangs would need someone to fill in as head coach. Lewis’ last game coaching the Mustangs was Dec. 10; he accepted the Gators’ athletic director job the following week.
“We believe in a lot of the same philosophies and a lot of the same beliefs,” Lewis said of Willingham. “At a place like Marriotts Ridge where building up the young men is the priority over winning, he fit the bill and to me he was a no-brainer.”
Willingham consulted with his wife to discuss the decision. He coached both his sons’ AAU and travel teams, but the veteran missed coaching high school basketball. He last coached the Howard boys two seasons ago and was scheduled to be back with the Lions. However, with the 2020 season canceled because of COVID-19, the school opted to go in a different direction.
“I think it’s just funny how God works in mysterious ways,” Willingham said. “Having this opportunity has been a blessing. I was hurt at first and now I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in this new position. It’s kind of crazy how it’s worked out.”
Marriotts Ridge athletic director Christopher Reagle and principal Tammy Goldeisen approved the move and the acclimation process began. Willingham began slowly helping in practices before eventually taking over.
“I think it was seamless because coach Lewis laid a really good foundation for us, picked a great 13 guys,” junior Kaden Bryan said. “Guys really bonded well, so I think the coach change was just a different coach for us, nothing really else. I think because we still had that team bond everything else pretty much stayed the same.”
The Mustangs didn’t miss a beat after Willingham took over, winning their next four games to improve to 7-0. The final victory of that stretch was a dominant 80-38 win over Howard. Willingham, appreciative of his new opportunity, became emotional in the locker room.
“After the first couple games I told them, I’ve coached for 20 years, I was a head football coach, coached softball, I’ve coached basketball for 20 years,” Willingham said. “I have a lot of coaching experience and coached a lot of teams, but this group was something special.”
After defeating the Lions, Marriotts Ridge suffered its first loss, 67-56 to Wilde Lake. However, the Mustangs didn’t flinch, rattling off four consecutive victories.
At 11-1 with three regular-season games remaining, the Mustangs hit a speed bump on the road to a county championship, losing 73-51 to Long Reach on Feb. 15. Yet, the Mustangs still controlled their own destiny entering Thursday’s matchup against Mt. Hebron.
On the road in front of family and classmates, Marriotts Ridge accomplished its mission. The Mustangs celebrated with both coaches — the one who laid the foundation, and the one who helped that special group realize its potential.
“I mean that was priceless for me personally, just to get to share that moment with them,” Lewis said. “After the game, CJ ran up and gave me a hug and said, ‘I didn’t believe you, but you were right.’ In the first meeting that we had, I told them that the county champs were sitting in this room. Obviously they didn’t believe it at the time, but I’m sure you believe it now.”
Now Marriotts Ridge has loftier goals, turning their attention toward the playoffs.