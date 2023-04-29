Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse clinches Howard County championship with dominant 15-2 win over Atholton

Atholton’s Kyle Edwards tries to block a shot by Mike White as Atholton High School hosted Marriotts Ridge in downpour conditions in Columbia, MD on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse knew what it could accomplish Friday afternoon against Atholton.

On a dreary rainy day, the Mustangs left no doubt in a commanding 15-2 win over the Raiders. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the opening quarter and didn’t look back, capping off an undefeated county regular season with the Howard County title.

“It started in November, we’ve had them in the weight room and got them going,” Marriotts Ridge first-year coach Matthew Richter said. “It’s really nice, a good group of guys and they stick together. We know that every game we have a chance as long as we keep playing hard, there’s always an opportunity to come out and win.”

Marriotts Ridge (8-3, 8-0 Howard County) controlled the ball from the jump. Junior attackman Boston Brown scored twice in the opening two minutes, finding a crease in the middle of Atholton’s defense. That was just the beginning of the offensive onslaught as the Mustangs scored six goals in a 2:15 span late in the first.

Brown scored two of those, completing a team-high four-goal afternoon. Junior midfielder Quinn Jenkins helped facilitate that run with three of his team-high five assists over that stretch.

The Mustangs extended their advantage in the second with four more goals. Two came from senior Nathan Flury, while junior attackman Mike Machiran and junior midfielder Aidan Ro also added tallies. Marriotts Ridge led 13-0 at halftime. Atholton (6-5, 3-5) broke the shutout midway through the third on Camden Thibeault’s goal, but the deficit proved far too large as the Mustangs continued to control possession and salt away the clock in the win.

Marriotts Ridge's Aidan Ro fights to recover the ball before Atholton’s Anri Leger can get there during Friday's game. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The season didn’t start how the Mustangs would’ve hoped, losing two of their first three games. Broadneck defeated them soundly, 15-3, in the season opener, but Marriotts Ridge quickly responded with a 9-8 come-from-behind win over Howard.

“I think after the Howard game when we won that close game and killed the clock at the end, it really helped us play as a team,” Flury said. “It helped us get closer and really motivated us through the season.”

After losing to another challenging Anne Arundel County foe in South River, the Mustangs once again responded in their next game, a one-goal victory over defending Howard County champion and Class 3A runner-up Mt. Hebron.

Marriotts Ridge’s Quinn Jenkins tries to charge past Atholton's Anri Leger. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

That win served as a springboard for momentum. Marriotts Ridge went on to win five of its next six games, including a one-goal win over Class 2A state quarterfinalist Glenelg and a 7-5 victory over Class 3A state quarterfinalist River Hill. The Mustangs also earned lopsided victories over Reservoir, Centennial and Wilde Lake.

“We’re always sticking together no matter what,” senior midfielder Drew Fisher said. “If we lose by a bunch, win a close one or win in a blowout, we’re always going to be there for each other.”

Marriotts Ridge plays at Catonsville in its regular season finale Monday before turning its sights toward the postseason. The Mustangs accomplished one of their preseason goals and are now focusing on capturing the program’s second Class 3A state championship and first since 2018.

“We’re just really excited that the work we put in paid off and that we can make a run for what we’ve been hoping for, which is a state championship,” Jenkins said.