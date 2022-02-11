Marriotts Ridge boys basketball uses strong third quarter finish to defeat Atholton 59-51

As the final buzzer sounded, Marriotts Ridge coach Seth Willingham excitedly pumped his fist as his Mustangs clinched perhaps their most impressive win of the season, a 59-51 decision over previously-unbeaten Atholton.
The excitement was two-fold: No. 1, Marriotts Ridge moved ahead of the Raiders in the Howard County standings; No. 2, the Mustangs sent their four seniors off on senior night with one final regular-season victory on their home floor.
“I couldn’t ask for any better coaching and any better players around me,” senior guard CJ Kocak said of winning on senior night. “Just really happy with the team and I love my guys.”
With time winding down in the third quarter, Marriotts Ridge freshman guard Patrick Curtin coasted to the basket for an easy transition layup off the window. That bucket capped off a strong third quarter for the Mustangs, who gained control of the game.
Over the final 3:07 of the third quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Raiders 14-4, energizing the raucous home crowd. During that stretch, Curtin scored eight of his game-high 29 points, as the student section grew louder with every bucket.
“It was really more on the defensive end, we were getting stops,” Willingham said of the third quarter. ”I thought the first half we didn’t do a very good rebounding on the defensive end. That was something we tried to talk about [at halftime], we rebounded the ball better and defended better. That kind of stimulates our offense, it was more of a defensive thing than anything else.”
While Marriotts Ridge (11-1, 10-1 Howard County) built a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter, Atholton responded outscoring the Mustangs 8-2 in the opening four minutes. Senior guard Micah Walton-Smith played an integral part in that response, notching six of his team-high 17 points over that span.
“I thought our kids in the face of adversity battled,” Atholton coach Jared Albert said. “That’s what you want on the road. It’s a tough environment, a playoff environment and I thought our kids responded in that adversity, which was great.”
Each time the Raiders (11-1, 10-1 Howard County) seemed to build momentum in the fourth, Marriotts Ridge responded. Walton-Smith buried a triple with 2:51 remaining, trimming the deficit to seven. However, on the ensuing possession, Curtin answered with a deep 3-pointer of his own returning the lead to double digits.
“I brought energy to the floor and I thought that helped my shot,” Curtin said. “It got me more fluid and that’s all it takes”
The deep 3-pointer halted the Raiders’ momentum, further electrifying the crowd. Down the stretch, the Mustangs defense made it difficult for the Raiders to create easy looks. Their strong defense led to longer possessions and difficult shots, as Marriotts Ridge iced the game with free throws by Curtin and Kocak.
“It just confirms our chemistry,” senior guard Jordan Peguese said of the victory. “Coming out here we didn’t think it was going to be a walk in the park, it was a very hard battle. I think our mentality coming in it helped us win.”