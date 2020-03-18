Mt. Hebron baseball’s Magnus Dunn highlighted in SportsCenter segment

“So many of the stories you shared were for the winter sports," Van Pelt said before a photo of Dunn swinging a bat during his Player of the Year photo shoot appeared. "They were so close to a chance to crown their champions. But as spring sports were just getting going, the disappointment was just as real. Magnus Dunn at Mt. Hebron in Ellicott City, Maryland, is as good as it gets. 4.4 GPA, SAT almost 1,500, Howard County Player of the Year as a junior, hit .433, struck out 18 in a game. Yeah, he was that guy. Getting ready for a huge senior season before he goes to play for Washington University in St. Louis, and the season is over before it starts.”