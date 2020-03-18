Mt. Hebron baseball’s Magnus Dunn highlighted in SportsCenter segment

One of many affects of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is the postponement and cancellation of spring sporting events.
With schools out until March 30, the earliest spring sporting events could begin in Maryland is April 6. In many areas, however, high school and college athletics are ending their spring seasons. Losing a season is difficult for any athlete, but none more so than for seniors.
To honor those seniors, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt had a segment on his 11 p.m. SportsCenter on Tuesday to recognize many athletes across the country who had their finals seasons cut short, and included in the “Senior Night” celebration was Mt. Hebron baseball’s Magnus Dunn. The 2019 Howard County Player of the Year is one of dozens of senior baseball players and hundreds of senior spring sports athletes in Howard County who may not get a chance to compete in their final season.
“So many of the stories you shared were for the winter sports," Van Pelt said before a photo of Dunn swinging a bat during his Player of the Year photo shoot appeared. "They were so close to a chance to crown their champions. But as spring sports were just getting going, the disappointment was just as real. Magnus Dunn at Mt. Hebron in Ellicott City, Maryland, is as good as it gets. 4.4 GPA, SAT almost 1,500, Howard County Player of the Year as a junior, hit .433, struck out 18 in a game. Yeah, he was that guy. Getting ready for a huge senior season before he goes to play for Washington University in St. Louis, and the season is over before it starts.”
Dunn knew going into the show that he would be mentioned, but he didn’t know exactly how or why.
“I knew they were doing the Senior Night thing, but I was really surprised when I saw my picture up on SportsCenter,” Dunn said. “That was definitely really cool.”
Mt. Hebron head coach Brian Culley said Dunn is an “amazing” person and player who is deserving of the recognition Van Pelt gave him on SportsCenter.
“I consider it a privilege to be able to coach him,” Culley said. “He overcame a lot of adversity early on his career, and he put in a lot of work and transformed his game. ... It speaks to the type of person he is that everybody around him can’t say enough positive things about him.”
While spring sports in Howard County aren’t canceled, there’s a possibility that in the coming days or weeks that is the decision made by state or county officials. As of now, Dunn and his teammates are set to return to practice on March 30 and play their first regular season game as early as April 6.
“I know everyone is looking to make a run, and senior year is your last chance,” Dunn said. “It would be really sad for everyone else, along with my team and all my boys, if we wouldn’t be able to make that final run.”