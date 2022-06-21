Reservoir pitcher Maggie Frisvold’s dominance earns her 2022 Howard County Times softball Player of the Year honors

Maggie Frisvold has been around the Reservoir softball program her entire life. Her mom, Julie, became coach when Maggie was just 18 months old.

Maggie attended Reservoir camps as soon as she was old enough, but she was particularly inspired by the 2012 Gators and pitcher Rachel Brown. That team captured the program’s first regional title and reached the Class 3A state semifinals.

Ten years later it was Maggie, a UMBC commit, dominating in the circle for the Gators with a school-record 174 strikeouts in 95⅔ innings. For those achievements, Maggie Frisvold is the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier softball Player of the Year.

Reservoir junior pitcher Maggie Frisvold a UMBC commit, went 15-1 with a school-record 174 strikeouts in 95⅔ innings (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I remember Reservoir High School always being a part of my life,” Maggie said. “2012 was the first year that they won a regional championship and it was huge. I really enjoyed that season. Rachel is a great pitcher. At that point, I wasn’t really pitching yet and it made me want to start pitching and be just like her.”

Her career has come full circle since her days at the Gators’ camps.

“My earliest memories are the impact that the players had on Maggie after the different camps and after games,” Julie said. “They always took the time to toss a ball with her. At camp, they would teach her different slides and different ways to throw the ball. She didn’t have just this unique experience of ‘I’m going to the softball camp.’ She was definitely blessed to have a lot of really great big sisters who made a big impact on her development.”

Maggie threw a pair of perfect games, the first against Long Reach on March 30 and the second two weeks later against Glenelg. That put her in rarified air as the first Gators pitcher to throw a perfect game in 10 years. She finished the season with a 15-1 record, the most wins for a county pitcher since 2012. Maggie grew stronger as the season progressed, leading the Gators to the program’s second straight Howard County championship.

“My husband and I both embrace that competitive nature,” Julie said. “Maggie’s always had it. I started playing the little game memory with her when she was 18 months, 2 years old and as crazy as it sounds, she absolutely wanted to win. She’s been a competitor as long as she’s been in this world. It was one of those things where it’s just always been ingrained in her personality.”

Reservoir junior pitcher Maggie Frisvold, a UMBC commit, dominating in the circle for the Gators with a school-record 174 strikeouts in 95⅔ innings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

She also proved to be more than capable at the plate as the Gators’ leadoff hitter. Maggie finished with a .509 batting average. Maggie finished tied for the team-high with 28 hits, including five doubles and five triples. The junior also led the team with 10 stolen bases and 23 RBIs, 10 of which came with two outs.

“As the leadoff hitter, I’m just trying to do my job for my team,” Maggie said. “Just trying to get it started, so the game can start off well and hopefully we can continue it throughout the rest of the game. I’m just trying to help my team in whatever way I can.”

While Maggie was the Gators’ unquestioned ace in the circle this season, she primarily played second base in the shortened 2021 season. She watched Kylee Gunkel, the 2021 Howard County Times softball Player of the Year dominate in the circle. Watching Gunkel play since she was in middle school, Maggie saw the importance of remaining composed even when things aren’t going her way.

That calmness was on full display in the Gators’ 3-2 victory over Howard on April 27, as Maggie threw six straight strikes to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning. Now entering her senior season, Maggie looks to build on the success and team chemistry from the previous two years.

“I’m really looking forward to my senior season,” she said. “Being able to work with similar girls, I think we’re going to have really good team chemistry next year and I’m hoping that helps us do well.”

Howard's Maddie Coleman is safe as she beats the tag at third base during a game against Reservoir on April 27. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Kaylee Beahm, Hammond, senior, infield

Beahm led the Golden Bears at the plate with a .519 batting average. She also finished near the top of the county in both hits and doubles with 27 and 10, respectively. Defensively, Beahm finished with a .981 fielding percentage.

Maddi Berning, Hammond, senior, outfield

Berning spearheaded the Golden Bears offense with a .439 batting average, 18 hits and 17 RBIs. She drew 13 walks, which led the county and contributed to her .576 on-base percentage.

Maddie Coleman, Howard, senior, pitcher

Coleman was the Lions’ ace with a 7-4 record and 147 strikeouts in 73 innings. She finished with a 1.05 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. Committed to play at Mount St. Mary’s next season, Coleman finished with a team-high .509 batting average and 28 hits, nine of which were doubles.

Wilde Lake starting pitcher Veronica Goode pitches against Reservoir on May 18. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kaylee Delossantos, Howard, senior, infield

Delossantos hit for both power and contact with four home runs and a .490 batting average and .796 slugging percentage. She ranked second on the team in hits (24) and RBIs (19).

Veronica Goode, Wilde Lake, senior, pitcher

She finished 5-2 with a 0.803 ERA, striking out 55 in 61 innings. Goode led the county with 34 RBIs coming up clutch in key situations, including the go-ahead bases-clearing double in the regional final against Reservoir.

Morgan Gross, Howard, senior, utility

Gross played each infield position for the Lions throughout the year, with an .885 fielding percentage. She finished with a .380 batting average, 19 hits, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

Atholton starting pitcher Kyra Holtje pitches against Long Reach on May 12. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ellie Hasegawa, River Hill, junior, catcher

Hasegawa was the Hawks’ defensive anchor behind the plate with a .966 fielding percentage. She finished second on the team with 20 hits, with a .476 batting average. She drew 10 walks finishing with a .577 on-base percentage.

Kyra Holtje, Atholton, junior, infield

Holtje led the county with six home runs, also with a team-high 19 hits for the Raiders. She finished with a .965 fielding percentage in 57 total chances with 17 putouts. She also pitched for the Raiders when she wasn’t playing shortstop.

Courtney Johnson, Reservoir, junior, infield

The UMBC commit finished tied for the team-high with 28 hits, leading the county with 12 doubles. She also finished with two home runs.

Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney lays down a bunt down during a game against Reservoir on May 18. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emma Kim, Mt. Hebron, junior, catcher

Kim was the Vikings’ leader in batting average (.579), hits (27), slugging percentage (.769) and RBIs (24). She also excelled behind the plate with 93 putouts in 98 total chances.

Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake, junior, outfield

McQueeney led the county with 34 stolen bases without being caught. She finished with a .491 batting average, 27 hits and a county-high 31 runs scored. McQueeney had a .949 fielding percentage in 39 total chances.

Lily Oakes, Glenelg, senior, outfield

Oakes led the Gladiators in batting average (.487), hits (22) and RBIs (18). She finished with three triples. As Glenelg’s left fielder, she didn’t commit an error throughout the season.

Justyce Richard, Wilde Lake, junior, infield

She finished with a .411 average, 23 hits and 19 RBIs, as Wilde Lake’s cleanup hitter. The junior finished with five home runs, second-most in the county, and was strong defensively as the Wildecats’ shortstop.

All-County second team

Emma Behel, Mt. Hebron, senior, pitcher

Ashley Cheung, Mt. Hebron, senior, infield

Kayla Ecker, Reservoir, junior, catcher

Sarah Fan, Marriotts Ridge, senior, outfield

Abbie Frisvold, Reservoir, freshman, infield

Erin Gorschboth, Howard, senior, outfield

Shelby Granzow, Reservoir, freshman, infield

Allison Keen, Centennial, senior, utility

Kathleen Maiorana, River Hill, junior, infield

Allison McQueeney, Wilde Lake, junior, outfield

Sierra Sims, Long Reach, senior, infield

Jamie Shaw, Glenelg, sophomore, infield

Kaitlynne Streets, Long Reach, junior, pitcher

Brooke Weinig, Wilde Lake, junior, infield

2022 season standings

1. Reservoir: 15-1 overall, 15-0 county (county champion, Class 3A East Region II finalist); 2. Glenelg: 13-5, 12-4; 3. Wilde Lake: 16-5-1, 12-4-1 (3A East Region II champion, 3A State quarterfinalist); 4. Howard: 12-6-1, 10-4-1 (Class 3A East Region I champion, 3A State quarterfinalist); 5. River Hill: 10-6, 10-5; 6. Mt. Hebron: 12-7, 9-6 (3A East Region I finalist); 7. Long Reach: 10-7, 9-6; 8. Hammond: 6-12, 6-11; 9. Marriotts Ridge: 5-12, 4-10; 10. Atholton: 2-14, 2-13, 11. Centennial: 2-14, 2-13; 12. Oakland Mills: 0-16, 0-15. IAAM C Conference Chaplegate Christian (1-8. 1-6).