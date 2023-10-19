Long Reach field hockey caps off undefeated regular season with 6-0 victory over Wilde Lake

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Long Reach #9, Jill Shanley and Wilde Lake #7, Alyson Morse battle for possession of the ball in front of the Wilde Lake goal in the 1st quarter. Long Reach and Wilde Lake Field Hockey Wednesday October 18, 2023 at Long Reach High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Long Reach field hockey has steadily progressed each of the last three years.

During the pandemic season, the Lightning had just 11 players in the entire program and didn’t field a junior varsity team in the five seasons prior to this one. In the last decade, Long Reach finished just two seasons at .500 or better.

The Lightning won four games last year but welcomed back several key players, including senior forward Chiara Pompei, one of the program’s two seniors. They also brought back a host of juniors, including forwards Grace De Wit and Zoe Wright as well as defender Delaney Daffan.

However, two of the program’s most impactful additions have been sophomore midfielder Samantha Legge, a Howard transfer, and freshman midfielder Leilani Stewart. The youthful duo has brought a new dimension to the Lightning offense.

Wednesday night, the program development culminated in historic fashion. The Lightning closed out the regular season with a 6-0 win over Wilde Lake, clinching a share of the program’s first county championship in the process.

Long Reach (10-0, 8-0 Howard County) dominated the competition game in and game out, outscoring opponents, 61-6, this season.

“This has been the most exciting journey,” Pompei said. “I play lacrosse and I don’t think I was as excited as I am now. Even though our team is getting better with lacrosse, this has been the most amazing time of my life and I’m sure the whole team’s life. This is just so amazing. From not winning many games to progressively winning and now being undefeated, it’s just crazy.

“If you would’ve told me this a few years ago, I probably would’ve laughed. Sam and Leilani are just a huge plus in addition to our team and they just brought in a whole new confidence.”

That heightened confidence was evident from the Lightning’s opening practice. It only grew as Long Reach began the season defeating Howard, River Hill and Centennial in its first three county games. Those three programs combined to outscore the Lightning 19-0 last year, but this season, Long Reach flipped the script.

“I think the first time that we played in a scrimmage it all kind of came together,” Long Reach coach Stephanie De Wit said. “You saw them on the field and I realized the level of talent that we had and the ability that we had to perform as a team.”

The deeper Long Reach got into its season, the more the pressure to remain undefeated mounted. Instead of letting that pressure consume them, the Lightning’s unwavering belief helped combat it. Long Reach never became complacent and relished the opportunity to see their opponent’s best, using it as an opportunity to improve.

Long Reach's Leilani Stewart advances the ball down the field in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Wilde Lake. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We like to go into all the games with the same intensity,” Legge said. “Never underestimate anybody because people can surprise you. I think that’s helped our success a lot. Even though there is pressure, I’d say it’s pretty exciting because it’s fun to play teams at their best and I think it makes all of us better players.”

That relentless mindset was on full display Wednesday night against the Wildecats (4-8, 2-6). Long Reach controlled possession for all 60 minutes, consistently peppering Wilde Lake goalie Delaney Malloy with shots. Wright and Legge scored in the opening quarter, but Long Reach’s offense was just getting started. Legge and Wright finished the night each with two goals, while Stewart and Grace De Wit added tallies.

Long Reach’s offense came from all over the field with Legge and Stewart kick-starting many scoring chances. The young midfield duo consistently wove by Wilde Lake defenders, setting up teammates with prime goal-scoring chances. Malloy did her best, finishing with over 20 saves, but the Lightning’s unrelenting offense proved to be too much.

The final buzzer sounded and the Lightning made an immediate beeline for goalie Hollow Jay. Daffan led the charge of sprinting Lightning with ear-to-ear smiles, as a cacophony of “County Champs” echoed throughout the bleachers. After making program history, the Lighting now turn their attention to the postseason and uncharted territory as the presumptive top seed in Class 3A South Region I.

“I think because it’s our first time ever as a higher seed, we’re definitely going to be nervous,” Pompei said. “We’re going to have to really increase the intensity at practice, so we can play with these top-seeded teams.”

Legge added: “We’re going to have to continue working hard on and off the field and just keep grinding.”