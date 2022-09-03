River Hill football capitalizes on two first-half interceptions, leading to season-opening 16-6 win over Long Reach

River Hill's Omar Hassan leaps to make a first half interception in front of intended Long Reach receiver, Jaylen Etheridge. He returns it for a touchdown as River Hill defeats host, Long Reach 16-6 Friday night in Columbia (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Trailing 3-0 midway through the second quarter, River Hill football needed a spark. The defense delivered in abundance.

On the first play of Long Reach’s second drive, senior linebacker MBJ Motoni read quarterback Brice Koontz’ eyes and snatched the interception, the first of two for the Hawks on the evening.

River Hill capitalized on Long Reach’s mistakes, defeating the Lightning 16-6, avenging last season’s opening loss.

River Hill's MJB Motoni steps in front of Long Reach intended receiver Jaylen Etheridge, for a first-half interception. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Hawks capitalized three plays after Motoni’s interception. Facing a 3rd and 14 from the 30-yard-line, junior quarterback Omar Hassan found senior Matthew Behrmann on the outside. Using his size, Behrmann broke a tackle and sprinted down the sideline for the Hawks’ opening score.

“We’ve been seeing that their cornerbacks have been giving a huge cushion, they’re playing 10 yards off,” Behrmann said. “From last year, they knew that we’d be running a lot and didn’t have a big throwing game. They were playing for the run first and we saw that and took advantage of it.”

Building momentum with a 7-3 advantage, River Hill’s defense wasn’t finished. On Long Reach’s next drive, Hassan jumped in front of a Lightning receiver for the Hawks’ second interception in less than three minutes. With a crease down the sideline, Hassan sprinted behind several blockers for a defensive score.

River Hill's Omar Hassan takes a first-half interception back for a pick-six ahead of Long Reach's Reece Thimote. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“We’ve been practicing that route all week during practice, so I knew it was coming from the jump,” Hassan said. “I saw the wide receiver break down, I saw the ball and I took off.”

The interceptions disrupted the momentum of Long Reach’s high-octane passing game and allowed River Hill to build a 10-point advantage at the break.

“We just can’t turn the ball over,” Long Reach coach Jamie Willis said. “That’s the game in a nutshell. The two turnovers changed everything. If we don’t turn it over, we’re good to go. With the turnovers, the defense played well enough for us to win. I think we ran the ball well enough to win, but we got to be better in the pass game. That’s just making the right reads and doing the right things.”

In the ladder stages of the third, Long Reach found some success in the run game spearheaded by freshman Reece Thimote. The Hawks entered the red zone for the first time since the opening quarter.

However, the drive stalled and the Lightning settled for a field goal as junior Rowan Stanley knocked it in from 24 yards out, cutting the deficit to 13-6 with 9:20 remaining.

A one-possession game once again, River Hill’s offense took over with the opportunity to shut the door. In his first game as starting quarterback, Hassan helped guide the offense when it mattered most.

River hill kicker, Vishall Gudapati reacts as he kicks a field goal to give River Hill a 10-point lead late in Friday's game against Long Reach. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Leaning on their versatile rushing attack, the Hawks executed a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock. A 34-yard connection between Hassan and Behrmann highlighted the drive, which pushed the ball into Long Reach territory.

Eleven of those plays were runs, as Hassan and seniors Ethan Burnett and Eje Okojie helped push the ball upfield. Running behind his experienced offensive line, Hassan picked up a pivotal 4-yard gain that kept River Hill’s drive alive inside of three minutes remaining.

“That was huge, keeping the ball in bounds and moving the chains,” River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen said. “We had a couple of conversions here and there that we needed. A couple of big pass plays to get some yards there. With Long Reach’s high-powered offense they have, we didn’t want to give them the ball back at all.”

With 1:28 remaining, senior kicker Vishaal Gudapati stepped up with an opportunity to ice the game for the Hawks. He knocked through a 27-yarder as he was promptly surrounded by excited teammates, putting the finishing touches on River Hill’s season-opening win.