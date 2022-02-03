Long Reach boys basketball shows growth, edges out Reservoir, 61-57

Junior Christian Dean and sophomore R.J. Barnes are new in their leadership roles at Long Reach. They, like the rest of the young Lightning, grew up a little bit Wednesday night in a big 61-57 win over visiting Reservoir.
The Lightning (6-3, 5-3), one night removed from losing a 12-point halftime lead against River Hill, took an early lead against Reservoir and did just enough to hold off a furious comeback by the Gators (5-3, 5-3).
“I really like this group of kids,” Long Reach coach Andrew Lazzor said. “They are so much fun to coach. It got a little close at the end, but we held our composure. It was great to see.”
The Lightning never trailed in the game, but Reservoir cut the lead to two, 59-57, with 2.2 seconds to play. The Gators fouled Dean, who led all scorers with 22 points, on the inbounds play, and he made both of his free throws to account for the final margin.
“Overall, I think we played well, and we played some really good defense when we had to,” said Dean, who transferred to Long Reach from Mount St. Joseph this year. “Both teams turned up the intensity [in the fourth quarter], but we got it done.”
Long Reach led by as many as 11, 40-29, midway through the third quarter, but the Gators gradually started chipping away. Reservoir, behind a Matthew Braithwaite 3-pointer, an Irby Hunter jumper and free throws by Bryce MacKall and Kuuwon Lee, went on a 7-2 run to cut the margin to 42-37.
Long Reach entered the fourth quarter up 48-40, but two layups by Zech Chin cut the margin to 48-44 less than a minute into the fourth. The teams traded baskets until Barnes hit a jumper with 3:38 left to give the Lightning a 56-49 lead.
Reservoir didn’t quit. Trailing 59-55 with under 25 seconds left, the Gators had two 3-point attempts, one by Braithwaite and one by Hunter, but neither fell. Though they did get a Cameron Chance layup with 2.2 seconds left, that was as close as they would get.
“That was a hard-fought team win for us,” said Barnes, who scored 11 points. “They had a big run there at the end, but we held it together. We didn’t do that with River Hill, so it felt good to do it here.”
Lazzor says that Reservoir hasn’t had a lot of success in boys’ basketball in recent years, but he loves what he sees from this young, scrappy group.
“You saw how hard they played tonight,” said Lazzor of his team. “The defense stepped up when it had to, and they were doing a great job with their rotations. You can see that we are getting better. We just need to keep working.”
Long Reach 61, Reservoir 57
RESERVOIR: Chance 6, Lee 13, MacKall 2, Chin 13, Brathwaite 6, Jones 8, Hunter 9. Totals: 21 13-16 57.
LONG REACH: Coates 2, Valentine 2, Etoule 2, Barnes 11, Cooper 4, Walker 2, Dean 22, Koontz 8, Reid 6, Roberts 2. Totals: 27 4-8 61. Halftime: LR, 34-27.