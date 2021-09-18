Long Reach football improves to 3-0 with win over Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

Long Reach running back Julius Saunders ran for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter to kick off the game’s scoring. After Mt. Hebron (2-1) tied the game at 6-6 right before halftime with a rushing touchdown from Drew Peperone, the Lightning retook the lead in the third quarter with a 1-yard plunge from running back Keegan Costa. Long Reach then increased its lead to 18-6 early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Alexander Coffey found wideout Daniel Ribalta in the end zone for a 23-yard score.