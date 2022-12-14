Long Reach boys basketball passes early season challenge, defeats Milford Mill, 62-54

Long Reach boys basketball hadn’t been tested down the stretch during its first two games of the season. However, with several returning starters, the Lightning were prepared for its first test that came Tuesday against Milford Mill.

Milford Mill, trailing by five inside of two minutes, employed a full-court press. Long Reach senior Christian Dean calmly navigated that press for an opening, delivering a pass to RJ Barnes. He shot faked and knocked in the layup, extending the Lightning lead to seven, helping his team hold off the Millers, 62-54.

“I was glad that they found out not everything is going to be easy,” Long Reach coach Andrew Lazzor said. “I told them, ‘That’s why we put Milford Mill on the schedule.’ I wanted a team that could give us a big test early because I knew we had a lot of returners. In that particular sequence, the trap was coming from the middle. RJ got the ball and I was telling him, ‘These guys are bigger than you and they’re a little stronger than you. So, gather yourself, ball fake,’ and that’s exactly what he did.”

The opening quarter was tightly contested as the Lightning (3-0, 2-0 Howard County) led by a point after one. The game opened up in the second quarter once both teams got a feel for each other’s style of defense. The Millers found success early in the second attacking the low post with Isaiah Cowan and Isaiah Howard, as a basket by Cowan gave the Millers a 19-15 lead midway through the second.

Long Reach immediately responded, closing the half on a 13-2 run, as Dean found his stride. The Lightning pushed the pace, leading to several transition baskets for Dean, who scored 11 of his team-high 21 points during that stretch. The senior capped off the first half in style, banking in a 3-pointer from three-quarter court to beat the buzzer, which electrified the home crowd.

“Coming out of the game, it’s like everybody looks at how you played,” Dean said. “I didn’t start out the best, but when I came back in, I just tried to do what I needed to do.”

Milford Mill once again attacked down low starting the second half. J’Von Hale keyed that efficiency in the low post with a bucket that trimmed the Lightning lead to three. On Long Reach’s ensuing possession, senior Ethan Maokhamphiou knocked down his second of three 3-pointers in the frame.

That was just one of several big shots the senior hit in the third, scoring nine of his 17 points in the period. Cameron Valentine also knocked in a triple for Long Reach.

“Coach always believed in me,” Maokhamphiou said. “It was a slow start; I was taking shots that I do make. He believes in me that I can make those shots. He just kept telling me over and over again, ‘That’s my shot, to shoot the shot.’ Him believing in me really helps a lot.”

Keyed by its strong offensive rebounding, Milford Mill fought back once again and trimmed the margin to four at the end of the third quarter. The Millers, though, were unable to sustain that momentum as Long Reach pushed its lead back to double figures early in the fourth, aided by big shots from Maokhamphiou and Dean.

As they did all night, the Millers continued to battle and trimmed the lead to five inside of two minutes with baskets from several players including Mike Henderson and Jameir Hopkins. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Lightning played some of their best defense down the stretch and secured pivotal defensive rebounds in the waning moments.

“These are good ball players,” Lazzor said. “We’ve got a returning first team All-County player, second team All-County and we’ve got an honorable mention player. Plus, we’ve got guys like Cameron Valentine, who’s our quarterback, our leader. He drew two charges; you have no choice but to rally around a guy who’s willing to sacrifice himself to somebody a foot taller and 50-80 pounds heavier than him. He’s the glue that holds us together. It’s a good group of guys.”