Long Reach boys basketball finds the winning formula to beat Marriotts Ridge, 73-51

Leading by double digits late in the third quarter, Long Reach junior guard Christian Dean swiped the loose ball away from Marriotts Ridge guard Patrick Curtin.
After gaining possession, Dean surged up the floor in transition, finding fellow junior Michael Reid on the backside for a layup. That one sequence encapsulated the Lightning’s winning formula: A stifling defense on Curtin, one of Howard County’s top scorers, and a blistering offense in transition.
It added up to a 73-51 win over the Mustangs.
“That’s normally how we usually play and if we keep moving the ball like we did, we’re a great team,” Reid said.
Long Reach (9-5, 8-4 Howard County) entered Tuesday night’s contest coming off a disappointing 56-47 loss to Severna Park on Monday evening. However, the Lightning entered the game against Marriotts Ridge, who entered No. 1 in the county standings, with a different energy.
“Tonight, they were locked in,” Long Reach coach Andrew Lazzor said. “Our assistant coach, he runs the warmup for me and he told me right before the game started, ‘These guys are locked in tonight and I can tell.’ He knows, he has the emotional reader of the guys more than I do. When I know that they’re locked in we start doing the things with fast break and pushing the ball down court. That’s our style.”
That speed and athleticism were on display early as the Lightning built a 17-6 after one quarter. Dean helped spearhead that early transition offense with nine of his 17 points during the first eight minutes. Their success pushing the pace maintained into the second quarter as the Lightning held a 30-23 at the break.
Long Reach’s pace and energy on both ends only grew in the second half. As the third quarter progressed, the Lightning pushed their lead to double-digits highlighted by a picturesque behind-the-back pass from Dean to Brice Koontz for the layup. Koontz thrived in the paint with a season-high 15 points.
“We have typically struggled against zones this year, but tonight we found a few key pieces like getting Brice involved,” Lazzor said. “Getting him involved and getting him moving on the backside of the zone.”
With a 12-point advantage entering the final quarter, Long Reach blew the game open. In a span of 38 seconds, the Lightning forced four consecutive Marriotts Ridge (11-2, 10-2 Howard County) turnovers. Those takeaways led to four consecutive layups from three different players. That brief stretch extended Long Reach’s lead to 24 as the Lightning bench erupted with joy and the student section grew louder.
“Two of our keys coming in were transition defense and to keep the ball out of the paint as much as possible,” Marriotts Ridge coach Seth Willingham said. “We did none of those. They just outplayed us, we had a terrible practice yesterday and it filtered over to today.”
The Lightning victory has added significance as it avenged an early-season loss to the Mustangs and marks a season-high in points during a county game this season.
“Really big, we made a really big statement from the last time we lost to [Marriotts Ridge],” Reid said. “We did the job.”