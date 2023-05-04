Long Reach softball rides consistent offense to its sixth straight win, an 8-3 victory over Centennial

Long Reach softball has a simple mantra this season: “Never give up.”

That manifested itself early in the season in come-from-behind wins. Wednesday afternoon in an 8-3 win over Centennial, the Lightning showcased that perseverance, scoring in six out of seven innings.

Advertisement

“This team works so hard and they work so well together,” Long Reach coach Heather Clausen said. “They’re so willing to back each other up and they never give up. They know what they have to do on the field and they do it.”

The Lightning (12-4) struck first with a pair of runs in the opening inning as Amelia Bross launched a two-RBI double to deep left field. However, Centennial quickly responded in the second. Mackenzie Aro and Sarah Middleton orchestrated back-to-back hits, both later scoring to even the game at 2.

Advertisement

Then Long Reach mounted its response. The Lightning scored two in the bottom of the second sparked by a single from Haiden Saffer and a double by Jazmin Yoshimura. Saffer and Yoshimura each came in to score on ground outs to give the Lightning momentum back.

Long Reach pitcher Kaitlynne Streets delivers a pitch to Centennial batter during Wednesday's game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Meanwhile, Lightning starter Kaitlynne Streets settled in on the mound, throwing three straight scoreless innings.

“I just kind of lost my spins in the first few innings, I think I was cold,” Streets said. “Then I warmed up and found my spins and was hitting my locations.”

The Lightning continued building its lead with runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-2 lead after five.

Saffer’s third hit of the day came in the sixth inning, driving in Bross.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Then the Eagles (4-12) finally broke through in the top of the sixth. Madeline Reese roped a double to deep left field and later scored on Aro’s groundout, bringing the Eagles back within three.

Advertisement

Long Reach once again answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Slonac and Madison Wise catalyzed the inning with consecutive hits. Slonac came in on Streets groundout to shortstop, while Wise scored on Isom’s single to right.

“When I go out there I try to look at the first pitch,” Slonac said. “That normally isn’t how it goes, but depending if I get on or not, I go in the dugout and tell my teammates what to look for.”

Long Reach batter Amelia Bross hits a double off Centennial pitcher Lauren Jensen. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Centennial put runners on in the seventh, but Streets shut the door inducing back-to-back pop outs, closing out her third win in as many days.

“We’re a young team, we’re still growing and still learning,” Centennial coach Eddie Fowler said. “This is a positive for us. Even though we came out on the losing side, we’re positive, we’re young and we’re hungry.”

The win is the Lightning’s sixth straight and third in three days. They conclude the regular season at Marriotts Ridge on Thursday as they’ll look to build momentum toward the postseason.

“We knew this was a special group of girls,” Clausen said. “The fact that they work so well together is key to our success. It’s so exciting, I can’t wait to see what they’re ready to do in the playoffs. They’re ready to take on big names in the county and see how far we can go. I want that for them because they deserve it.”