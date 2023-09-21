Long Reach field hockey rallies to defeat Centennial, 3-2, earning fourth straight win: ‘They don’t give up’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Long Reach field hockey prides itself on never giving up regardless of circumstance.

Twice in Wednesday night’s game against Centennial, the Lightning found themselves trailing by a goal. However, they answered each time and defeated Centennial, 3-2.

“I think what’s special about this team is that they don’t give up,” Long Reach coach Stephanie De Wit said. “I think they played hard and they work great as a team. They have that, ‘We can do this’ attitude, which I think is special.”

Long Reach (4-0) has already matched its win total from last season, including wins over Howard, 2022 Class 3A state runner-up River Hill, and now, the Eagles. Centennial and Howard combined to outscore Long Reach, 19-0, last year. The Lightning’s perseverant mindset along with an infusion of new talent, including Howard transfer Samantha Legge and freshman Leilani Stewart, has yielded great early results.

“All these years we just haven’t had the best ball control or defensive end and with Sam and Leilani, they’re just phenomenal teammates,” senior forward Chiara Pompei said. “I think this year we have more confidence in ourselves because of them. I think all of us have grown as players and as a team. We also have a coach who’s a great leader.”

From the start, Long Reach controlled possession with Pompei, Legge and Stewart leading the charge. The Lightning had five penalty corners in the opening frame, peppering Eagles goalie Jane Baldy with shots. However, she was there to stop each one, keeping the game scoreless after one quarter.

“After each quarter we debrief and talk about what we did,” Stewart said. “Also, we talk about how we can improve and get our hands free in the circle.”

Centennial broke the stalemate three minutes into the second quarter as Helen Baldy rocketed a shot five-hole off a corner. Long Reach didn’t flinch and continued to bring unrelenting pressure.

Pompei evened the score with less than three minutes left in the first half, but the tie didn’t last long as Helen Baldy scored her second goal of the game, this time on the backhand, 24 seconds later.

The Lightning once again weren’t fazed and tied the game inside of five seconds remaining in the first half. As the seconds waned off the clock, Pompei sprinted down the sideline and fired a shot on cage. Legge was there to put in the rebound, sending the Lightning into halftime energized.

Forty seconds into the second half, the Lightning captured their first lead of the game. After nearly getting on the board several times earlier, Stewart trickled a backhand shot past Jane Baldy for her third goal of the season.

Now with a lead, Long Reach maintained control in the middle of the field. The Lightning were there for a quick take-away each time Centennial gained possession.

“They just have really outstanding players,” Centennial coach Todd Petrlik said as his team fell to 2-3. “They’re really well-coached and really well organized on the field. We tried to stretch the field. We had some moments where we able to stretch the field and get our athletes our in space, but they had an answer for it most of the time.”

On the rare occasion Centennial found space in the second half, Lightning goalie Hollow Jay was there to make the save. Fittingly, the clock expired with the ball on the Lightning offensive end, where it spent most of the evening. Immediately following the whistle, Long Reach sprinted to embrace with Jay, celebrating another night that showed the program’s growth.

“We’re super tight-knit,” Legge said. “There’s no beef, everyone is good with each other and we play well because of it.”