Kayla Browne relishing one more chance to chase county title with Reservoir volleyball

“Kayla has worked really hard to be the player she has become. She saw what her sister did, so there’s a legacy there,” said Ferrante, who was the coach for that state championship team. “She watched what her sister was a part of as a little kid. When I first asked her if she wanted to be a volleyball player way back then, she wasn’t sure. Now look at her. She’s one of the more dominant players in the state. She has been since the day she stepped on the scene.”