Kayla Browne relishing one more chance to chase county title with Reservoir volleyball

Reservoir senior Kayla Browne says the thought of not playing never crossed her mind.
Even as many volleyball student athletes, including several would-be returning All-County players, made the decision to opt out of high school action this shortened campaign to focus on the ultra-competitive club season, Browne never entertained the idea.
Instead, the 6-foot-2 first team All-County middle blocker and runner-up for Howard County Player of the Year honors a season ago, is among a contingent of local standouts that have decided to do both. She continues to play club ball for the Columbia Volleyball Academy 18U team, participating in tournaments almost every weekend, while also suiting up alongside her Gators’ teammates on a daily basis.
“Doing both has turned out to be a lot, but I just really wanted to be there for my teammates and to just finish what I started,” Browne said prior to the Gators’ 25-7, 25-9 win over Wilde Lake last Wednesday that improved the team to 3-0 on the season. “I started in this program as a freshman, so I really wanted to finish out my fourth year.
“I love playing the sport of volleyball, but I am really close to all the girls. They make practice so much fun and I love hanging out with them. It is just a really good vibe and energy I have with my teammates.”
Browne has made a lasting impression on veteran Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante, who feels that having her on the court this spring makes the Gators a tough team to match up with. As a junior, Browne was second in Howard County in kills (204) and also added 32 aces and 18 blocks.
Just as important, Browne is an integral part of the program’s culture and camaraderie.
“Kayla wanted to continue her time with her teammates. We’re not just a volleyball team, we’re a family. They play with each other, they love each other and they are dedicated to each other and they want to be together,” Ferrante said. “I have a lot of club girls that want to be together at Reservoir. They made that decision and it’s hard. We have to make adjustments and we have to make sacrifices so they can be there.”
Browne has followed in the footsteps of her sister, who was on the Reservoir state championship team in 2007. That was during a period when the Gators reached the state semifinals in three of four years from 2004 to 2007.
“Kayla has worked really hard to be the player she has become. She saw what her sister did, so there’s a legacy there,” said Ferrante, who was the coach for that state championship team. “She watched what her sister was a part of as a little kid. When I first asked her if she wanted to be a volleyball player way back then, she wasn’t sure. Now look at her. She’s one of the more dominant players in the state. She has been since the day she stepped on the scene.”
Ferrante pointed out that in order for a volleyball player to get noticed by a recruiter, the club route is the way to go since the college season is typically played during the same time as the high school season. With college coaches busy with their own team, getting out to see a high school player at a game in the middle of the week is difficult.
The club season starts shortly after the high school season ends and most club games are in tournaments on the weekends during the winter and early spring.
“This is the height of the club season when all of the qualifiers for nationals are,” Ferrante said. “This is when all the big tournaments are happening. So if a girl has to choose to miss a club practice for a high school game — where this year you are playing for the love of your team and possibly a county championship and not for a state championship — ... what decision do you make as a player?”
Browne’s Columbia Volleyball Academy coach Mike Rainbow said that his philosophy for his players is to give them the freedom to choose what the girls would like to do and not feel any pressure from the club. He thinks it would send the wrong message, especially during the current pandemic that the nation is going through.
“It has certainly been difficult. We want to give the kids the best of both worlds that they’ve worked hard for,” Rainbow said. “We want them to feel that they are going to be successful in both things.”
Browne has been and will continue to be busy on the club circuit, traveling to places like Reading, York and Philadelphia during the month of March.
“We love Kayla and her family, not only as a volleyball player and family, but as people, too,” Rainbow said. “She is extremely hardworking and very open and receptive to feedback. If I ask her to change something, even if she doesn’t understand it, she will ask a question. I have not only had the chance to work with Kayla during club season, but I worked with her all summer long as her technical trainer, so I’ve continued to watch her grow during the offseason.”
Rainbow has been working with Browne since she was an eighth grader and ranks her in the top five percent of the players he has coached.
Browne has adjusted well to the rigors of both the club scene as well as the high school scene, spending her idle time working with a trainer and working out at home to stay in playing shape. One area that has stood out it is Browne’s leaping ability, which she attributes to working on her agility and jump training.
“The first couple days when I had both, I did get more sore than usual. But as the weeks have gone by, I’m getting more accustomed to it,” Browne admitted. “In the beginning [of the pandemic], I did have a trainer, but when things got worse with COVID, I stayed home and worked out in my basement and did cardio and built up my stamina. Then after a couple months when places started opening back up, that’s when I started back with my trainer. It has helped me out a lot.”
Browne is planning on going to school to possibly major in Astrophysics and has offers from Division III schools. But she still has a few months to make a decision and is focusing for now only on what’s right in front of her.
“I’m just going to keep working hard and being me and see what happens,” Browne said. “One of our goals when we started this season was to win the county championship. We want a banner on the wall. Most of all, I just really want to have fun and try my hardest with everybody. There is really only so much time that you have, so I just really want to enjoy it.”
