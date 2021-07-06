Returning to action, Howard County spring junior varsity athletes make up for lost time

“The highlight of the season was the growth of the team, including the coaches,” said coach Jhondis Latta. “This was the first season for both coaches and the team due to the shutdown of last season. The girls came into this season with a will and desire to play. We had a mix of sophomores, freshmen with experience and some freshmen that have never played before. The team always carried a high intensity at practices and games. They played through the heat without subs and did not give up. The team improved greatly in skills, conditioning and basic knowledge of the game.”