Varsity Q&A: Chapelgate senior Julian Ludwig helping lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets

Chapelgate senior guard Julian Ludwig has been an integral part of the Yellow Jackets for several seasons.

With the regular season winding down and the MIAA B Conference Playoffs approaching, Ludwig spoke with the Howard County Times to discuss his and team’s success so far. (Note: questions and answers have been edited for clarity):

Advertisement

Julian Ludwig is Chapelgate's leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game after 17 regular season games. (Richard Brown/Richard Brown)

As one of the veterans of the team, what was the mentality and confidence level entering this season?

It starts with defense. Hard working and working as a team. The mentality was just to be the best that we can be and work as hard as we can.

Advertisement

Averaging a team-high 15 points per game, what has been the biggest key for you to sustaining success offensively?

Just to keep shooting the ball, working together as a team. Even when I’m having a bad game, other players step up. Just have got to keep fighting through and keep the confidence up, continue working as a team.

As an experienced player, what’s the key to staying locked in with the fluctuations of emotion throughout the season?

Just not getting too overconfident against other teams and maintaining focus on our goals. One of our biggest goals this year has been limiting turnovers and getting paint touches. That’s really been working well for us.

How nice has it been to have the offensive versatility your team has had this season?

It’s been great. When one of us is having a bad game, another player steps up. I’ve been face-guarded a few games and that’s been challenging for me, but then Zef Fuanya or Timi Akisanya have been stepping up. So, it’s really nice to have other players that can take that role.

When you are getting face-guarded, how do you deal with that challenge?

It can definitely be frustrating at times, but I’ve learned to work through it. I’ve learned that giving other players the chance to take a bigger role when I’m face-guarded, getting other people open like Timi and Zef have really taken over when I’ve struggled. I’ve learned to keep working. Talking with my teammates, talking about the game plan and making sure everyone is on the same page. There was one game where it was face-guarded and it benefited the team because it was basically 4-on-4. It was helping Timi and Zef, it provides more space on the floor.

Advertisement

What are you looking forward to most about senior night on Monday?

Just bonding with the team for our last season together. Also, getting the other players in who haven’t been able to play too much. Also, remembering the memories of working together and playing, just enjoying the senior night game.

What are you guys looking to accomplish before the regular season ends and what are you most excited for moving forward?

Remembering the good times we’ve had, continuing our winning streak. I think the most wins Chapelgate has had in a season is 26, so that would be pretty cool to achieve that.

If you had the choice to make an offensive or defensive play to win a game, what would you choose?

Probably a defensive play. I really like to work hard on defense, so a steal or a block would be great. Everyone focuses normally on offensive game-winning plays, but defense really comes into play late as well.

Advertisement

Do you have a pre or postgame meal tradition?

Definitely Chick Fil-A postgame. I normally get two chicken sandwiches, with a drink, sometimes a milkshake.

Who is the funniest guy on the team?

Probably Tife Fadina. He’s just always dancing. It’s fun to watch him dance all the time. We do this circle before games and Tife is in the middle and he always does a little dance before the game, which is always fun.

Who on the team is most likely to be a coach one day?

Probably Jaylen Marbley. I can see him being a coach because he just loves the game of basketball, I always see him watching film all the time. Even if it’s not our team, he’s always watching basketball. I definitely see him as a leader on the team, so I can see him as a future coach. I know that he does trainings, his whole life is around basketball.

Advertisement

Who is a basketball player or someone you looked up to growing up?

I liked watching the Professor on YouTube. His ball-handling moves, it was always fun to watch him play. I like that the crossover that he does.

What is your favorite basketball-related memory during your time at Chapelgate?

Probably from our trip last year to Ohio, having the fun in the hotel was great.