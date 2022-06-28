Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV shatters record, named 2022 Howard County Times boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Oakland Mills senior Judson Lincoln IV is never satisfied after a race, consistently looking to improve.

Lincoln kept last year’s third-place state finish in the 100 at the forefront of his mind entering this year’s outdoor season. Lincoln took home a gold medal in the event, finishing in 10.46 seconds, narrowly defeating Dunbar’s Aaron Charles.

However, Lincoln was just getting started, making history in the 200. He ran his final in 20.9 seconds, shattering future NFL wide receiver Jermaine Lewis’ state meet record of 21.04 seconds set in 1992.

Oakland Mills senior Judson Lincoln IV is the 2022 boys outdoor track athlete of the year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I was going for the 400 record, which I was pretty disappointed that I didn’t get,” Lincoln said of breaking the record. “Then, I knew I was going to be tired, so I wasn’t really expecting anything. I was expecting 21.5 or 21.4 maybe. Definitely was not expecting to go 20.9, especially going all year without doing it and not even breaking my indoor PR which is 21.25.

“It was honestly very surprising because the mindset was just to get the 400 record and then do what I can in the 200. Breaking the record in the 200, not the 400, if you told me the day before I wouldn’t believe it.”

Also earning gold medals in the 400 and 4x200 relay, Lincoln is the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys outdoor track and field Athlete of the year, his second consecutive outdoor season with the honor.

He finished his final outdoor season with four firsts at the Howard County championships, Class 2A West Regional and states. Lincoln played an integral part in helping the Scorpions’ boys capture county, regional and state titles.

“Going back to last year we had conversations about if our team was going to win, I needed you to do it,” Oakland Mills coach Chris Brewington said of Lincoln competing in four events. “This year it was more of, I got to show everyone I’m the greatest, that I’m the best there ever was up to this point.

“We didn’t need the points, we didn’t need Judson to win the 100. I left it up to him and he said, ‘That’s the one that got away from me last year, this is the one I want the most. It’s damn near impossible to run the 100, 200 and 400 in the same day. He did it three times in a row, two years in a row. It’s unparalleled, I can’t stress enough how difficult that is to do and he does it and wins.”

Sweeping four events isn’t new territory for Lincoln, he accomplished that same feat at the indoor state championships winning the 300 and 500 as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Competing every day in practice alongside Trevin McHargh, Kanye Holland and Shane King only fueled Lincoln’s drive to be the best even further.

“It probably comes from when I was younger I was pretty fast, but I wasn’t really winning anything nationally even around the region during eighth grade and middle school,” Lincoln said. “I wasn’t really the top guy going into the meets. So, going into the state meets, I have more of a chip on my shoulder. I’m not taking anything for granted. When I’m put in that situation I always feel like I can do better and to show other people that I’m here on purpose and it’s not just one race.”

Continuing his running career at Virginia Tech, Lincoln leaves behind a legacy at Oakland Mills in the same conversations as program greats like Kyle Farmer.

“Judson is unapologetically himself,” Brewington said. “He’s funny, he can joke with everyone. That’s what I’m going to remember most about him, is he’s not your typical superstar. He’s so humble, there’s not an ounce of arrogance in the kid. He’s excited for everyone else when they accomplish things minor or huge.

“One thing I’ve always told my athletes and my programs is that running isn’t always the most fun thing. As a coach, we’ve got to make it fun. It helps when your superstar makes things fun. It helps when he’s there joking around and having a good time, playing pranks or jokes on me. We’re just having a good time back and forth. He’s just an infectious kid.”

Oakland Mills' Aki Harvey won the high jump on the first day of the Class 2A track and field state championship meet at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex on Thursday. (Mark Wecht)

All-County first team

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, junior, distance

Aidam took the top spot in the 3,200 at the 2A state meet, finishing in 9:43.34, improving on his time from regionals where he earned second place. He also was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800.

Alexander Barton, Mt. Hebron, senior, distance

Barton thrived in the 3,200, culminating in a second-place finish at Class 3A East regionals and a bronze medal at states. He was a county champion in the 3,200 with a season-best time of 9:33.58.

Tyler Baruch, Howard, senior, jumps/relays

Baruch capped off his career as a county, regional and state champion in the long jump with his top distance, 23 feet, 11 inches, coming at states. He was regional and state champion in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump at states.

Reservoir's Jalen Booth-Mitchell, center, finished second in the 100 meters during the MPSSAA Class 3A state championship meet.

Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Reservoir, senior, short distance/relays

Booth-Mitchell earned state silver medals in the 100 and 200. He earned first place in both events at regionals. The senior also excelled as a member of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, placing second in both at states, winning the 4x200 at regionals.

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, junior, distance/relays

Camacho-Bucks finished first in the 1,600 at the county championships and second at both regionals and states. The junior earned a gold medal as a member of the 4x800 relay team with a time of 7:58.44.

Timothy Cherry, Glenelg, senior, distance/relays

Cherry bested Aidam in both the 800 and 1,600 with a pair of state gold medals. He also won the 800 at counties and regionals, not participating in the 1,600 during counties. However, at regionals Cherry set a personal record in the 1,600 finishing in 4:16.8.

Aki Harvey, Oakland Mills, senior, jumps/relays

Harvey earned a state gold medal in the high jump, clearing 6 feet after finishing second and third at the county championships and regionals. He took home his second gold medal as a member of the 4x100 relay team.

Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills, senior, hurdles/relays/jumps

Holland tallied three gold medals at the state championships, winning the 300 hurdles, long jump and 4x200 relay. The senior won the long jump with a distance of 21-9 1/4 and finished second in the triple jump.

Oakland Mills' Shane King runs the anchor leg for the Scorpions' state-championship winning 4x200 relay. (Mark Wecht)

Shane King, Oakland Mills, junior, short distance/relays

King finished third at states in both the 100 and 200 with times of 10.79 and 22.06 seconds, respectively. He was a part of the victorious 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

CJ Marthins, Howard, senior, throws

Marthins was a county and regional champion in shot put and discus, highlighted by a personal best distance of 55-8 in the shot put at regionals. He also earned a silver medal in the shot put at states.

Bisi Owens, Glenelg, senior, jumps

Owens won county, regionals and state titles in the triple jump. His top jump came at states, leaping 46-10 1/2. He also finished fifth in the long jump at states, registering fourth-place finishes at both counties and regionals.

Jadon Ra-Akbar, Hammond, senior, hurdles/jumps

Ra-Akbar won the 110 hurdles counties and regionals and took second at states in 14.86 seconds. He also finished second in the 300 hurdles. He also ended with second- and third-place finishes at counties, regionals and states in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

Joseph Raudabaugh, Howard, senior, distance/relays

Raudabaugh shined at the Class 3A east regionals finishing second in the 800 and third in the 1,600. At states he finished fifth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800.

John Tatum IV, Oakland Mills, senior, hurdles/relays

After coming up short in the 110-meter hurdles at counties and regionals, Tatum delivered when it mattered most taking home the gold medal at states in 14.75 seconds. The senior also took home a bronze medal as a member of the 4x400 relay team.

All-County second team

Aaron Abedin, Mt. Hebron, junior, sprints/mid distance

Dylan Bradford, Reservoir, senior, sprints/relays

Christian Brower, Long Reach, junior, distance

Bryce Handa, River Hill, senior, distance/relays

Abdur Hassan, Oakland Mills, junior, high jump

Zamir Herald, Howard, sophomore, high jump

J’Marcus Hines, Hammond, junior, hurdles/relays

Alexander Dobson-Honablue, Wilde Lake, senior, mid distance/relays

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, sophomore, distance

Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills, junior, sprints/relays

Ethan Mulcahy, Atholton, junior, distance

Victor Santana, Oakland Mills, senior, shot put/discus

Darian Tarver Jr., Atholton, junior, mid distance

Travis Thompson, Howard, junior, sprints/relays