Howard football honors memory of former running back Joey Bonavitacola; family, friends share his cautionary tale

Andy and Drema Bonavitacola will never forget Sept. 23, 2012.

That was the day Howard County police notified them of any parent’s worst nightmare, their son Joey had passed away.

Joey excelled as a running back for Howard, named second-team All-County his senior season in 2011. But just months after graduating in May, Joey died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and heroin according to the Maryland Medical Examiner’s office.

Joey’s girlfriend, Melissa Dutt, and their high school friends gather each Sept. 23 to honor his memory. Around the 10-year anniversary of Joey’s passing, there was discussion among their group about a potential reunion. Initially, Dutt was hesitant about returning to the school in that public setting.

However, she realized it provided a great opportunity for friends and family to honor and celebrate Joey, but also recognize how far they’ve all grown in the 10 years since his passing, as well as share his story to help prevent others from suffering a similar fate.

Dutt began coordinating with Howard football coach Ross Hannon.

Joey Bonavitacola poses with his girlfriend Melissa Dutt after a game during Joey's senior season at Howard in 2011. Joey passed away in September 2012 and Melissa has helped keep Joey's memory alive. She helped organize a game this season in Joey's memory, honoring the 10th anniversary of his passing. (Courtesy of Melissa Dutt)

Neighbors with the Bonavitacolas, Hannon knew the family well. He always saw Joey and his older brother AJ riding skateboards in the neighborhood growing up. The program dedicated its Sept. 30 game against Mt. Hebron to Joey.

Andy Bonavitacola spoke with the team prior to the game.

“We have 80 young football players that come in and you could hear a pin drop,” Hannon said. “They’re very in-tuned. Andy is a great public speaker and it resonates with our players because they immediately have that awe that he is a football coach and he was a football player and a football dad of two great players at Howard High School.

“Immediately, the respect he has when he stands before them and the content of what he is discussing means more than whether we’re doubling down on a block and how to attack a Cover 2. This is real world and it’s just really awesome to see the kids engage. They ask great questions that were very transparent. There’s no shame in what you ask and how you ask. To the Bonavitacolas’ credit, losing a child, I can only imagine how painful that is and they try to do everything they can moving forward to keep this from ever happening to anyone else.”

Joey Bonavitacola poses with his family following a game during Joey's senior season at Howard in 2011. Joey passed away in September 2012 and his family has been active since spreading his story. From left are Drema, Joey's mother; AJ, brother; Joey; and Andy, Joey's father. (Courtesy of Melissa Dutt)

Andy has served as a coach in the youth football organization that feeds into the Howard program, building relationships with young players.

“Coach Hannon has had me come in a few times before and talk to different teams and address what happened with our family and our son, putting it in terms that the boys can understand,” Andy said. “He asked me to come in again and do it since it was the 10th year anniversary and there was going to be a game played in memory of Joey.

“I came in and talked to them about the pitfalls of what they can get into and trying to watch out who they hang out with, the company they keep. The decisions they make can have very hard repercussions on their lives. My father used to always say for every action there’s a reaction. In Joey’s case, the mistakes ended up costing him his life, not knowing that’s what was going to happen to himself, but that was the end result. The big thing is, do not give in to the temptation of somebody telling you something is good to do or going to make you feel good. It’s probably the wrong thing to be doing.”

The Bonavitacola family was presented with a customized helmet honoring their son, Joey, a former Howard football player who passed away in 2012. (Courtesy of Melissa Dutt)

The Lions had a special pregame ceremony, where a write-up of Joey’s story was read. Dutt and the Bonavitacolas joined the Lions’ captains for the coin toss as the Bonavitacolas were also presented with a special customized Howard helmet honoring Joey.

“They all took a knee when what I had written about Joey was announced over the PA system to everybody. I thought, ‘Wow that’s really nice,’” Drema said. “As a mother, you don’t ever want your child to be forgotten and he definitely was not forgotten that night.”

“It was bittersweet because I think Joey’s story has touched a lot of people because they see themselves in Joey or they see their kids in Joey or the Bonavitacolas in general,” Dutt said. “Being on that field it was interesting. I was seeing it through a different lens because I was seeing parts of Joey within the players and their mannerisms in the kids and the fans. It was tough but rewarding also.”

Joey wore No. 6 while playing for the Lions. Howard senior running back Travis Thompson currently wears that number and shared a powerful moment with Joey’s parents before the game.

“It’s good to see the number six out there working really hard,” Drema said. “He came up to us and said, ‘I’m going to make you guys proud. I’m going to score a touchdown and do really well for you and make Joey smile down on us.’ It was great to see all the kids come together and rally around. They didn’t know Joey, but they honored him in a very respectful way.”

For eight years now, the Bonavitacolas award the Joey Bonavitacola Memorial Scholarship to two to three senior football players at the senior awards ceremony. Before handing out the award, the Bonavitacolas speak with the crowd about Joey’s story.

They meet with Hannon and school guidance counselors to find candidates who embody some of Joey’s best qualities as a good team player and student. The scholarship recipients and their families are invited out to dinner with the Bonavitacolas, where the family has one simple message.

“The only thing that we ask of them is that when they get in the world in different situations, that they watch out for their friends or their family and possibly save a life,” Andy said. “If they see somebody going off track, step in and make your voice heard and tell the person, ‘Hey I don’t think this is a good idea,’ or let their parents know. Not snitch on them to rat them out, just make sure that somebody knows about it and try to get them help.’”

Joey Bonavitacola passed away in September 2012, just months after graduating from Howard High School due to the combined effects of heroin, cocaine and alcohol, according to the Maryland Medical Examiner's office (Courtesy of Melissa Dutt)

Last year’s two recipients of the scholarship were Tyler Baruch and Dylan Aguilera. Baruch is part of the University of Maryland track and field team, while Aguilera plays football at Lafayette University.

“For me, that night was definitely very special,” Baruch said. “The biggest takeaway from that dinner was their biggest value, which is taking care of the people that are around you. Looking out and doing the right thing when no one is watching. Checking up on the people around you, taking care of people that you may not even know.

“I think the biggest thing that stuck out is Joey’s story and why it’s even more important to look out for the ones around you. He was such a kind, caring person growing up and to see things turn out the way they did for him, shows that it’s even more important to look out for the ones around you because it might happen to the person that you would least expect.”

Aguilera had prior knowledge of Joey’s story, playing for the Elkridge Hurricanes. Before games at Rockburn Park in Elkridge, Aguilera and teammates would touch a rock that honors Joey before each game.

“It felt good to be recognized and be recognized for something like that to spread awareness,” Aguilera said. “The biggest takeaway was looking out for others, spreading awareness and intervening if you see something that’s wrong. Say someone is going to drive drunk, that’s an example that they use. You want to intervene and say, ‘That’s not something you should do.’ Intervene when you feel something is wrong or something shouldn’t happen.”

That message has even resonated for younger students, including when Drema spoke with the students at Mayfield Woods Middle School, where she works as an adult-ed paraeducator. Dutt remembers a powerful moment from a few years ago at Mayfield Woods as a school counselor.

“I was meeting with a student from Drema’s school and Drema gave a speech about Joey to the middle schoolers,” Dutt said. “This kid was unaware of my relationship with Joey or to Drema and she was talking about the last time she felt sad. She said she felt sad when a teacher at her school was talking about how she lost her son.

“I had this realization, ‘Oh My Gosh this is Joey.’ I have this 12-year-old talking to me about this. I think that was pretty powerful to me to see that message, somebody heard it. One person in a middle school audience heard it and that will be in the back of their head as they grow older and make decisions.”

Just over 10 years after his passing, Dutt and the Bonavitacolas have continued honoring Joey’s memory, turning that unimaginable loss into a powerful message about the power of speaking up.

“It makes your heart full to know that a little of Joey is making an impact even today, 10 years later,” Drema said. “Joey was a bright light for many people and his light continues to shine. Whatever we can do to help the community at large to get the word out and let people know about drugs and what they can do to you and how it impacts a family overall, we will do it. Like I said in the statement, if we can save one life, then we’ve set out to do what we wanted.”