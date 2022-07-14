Mt. Hebron rising senior Jenna Michelotti competing in second straight CrossFit Games

Jenna Michelotti, a rising senior at Mt. Hebron, trains at Crossfit Cove. For the second straight year, she has qualified for the CrossFit Games, held in August in Wisconsin. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jenna Michelotti began participating in gymnastics at 5 years old. However, in sixth grade, her love for the sport began to fade and she began to dabble in other sports including volleyball and softball. Around the same time, Michelotti’s parents began taking CrossFit classes at CrossFit Cove gym in Columbia.

Jenna accompanied them to class, mainly to utilize the gym Wi-Fi, but decided to give CrossFit a try. She quickly fell in love with the sport and now, six years later, has qualified for her second straight CrossFit Games, held Aug. 3-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.

CrossFit is a branded, high-intensity fitness program developed in 2000 that incorporates multiple exercises. The first CrossFit Games were held in 2007.

“It’s just so much fun,” Michelotti said. “What draws a lot of people to CrossFit is just the community aspect, because you don’t get anything close to the community just going to a normal gym or anywhere else. It’s so welcoming every day and everyone is so nice. Even on your bad days or hard days, everyone is there to lift you up and support you.”

Jenna Michelotti a rising senior at Mt. Hebron High School, trains at Crossfit Cove doing Ring Muscle-ups. She has qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games in August in Wisconsin. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

At competitions such as the CrossFit Games, athletes are judged in multiple events relative to the competition in their division. They are ranked based on their performance and the athlete with the best total after all events are completed is declared the winner.

On its website, the CrossFit Games calls itself “the definitive test of fitness.” Qualification for the CrossFit Games starts with The Open, this year held from Feb. 24 to March 14 that anyone can participate in. Athletes then go through quarterfinals and semifinals before the top 10 in each division advance to the Games.

Michelotti began CrossFit by participating in one-hour foundation classes that serve as an introduction.

After doing those sessions for three years, she transitioned to the competitive side of the sport during the coronavirus pandemic and her sophomore year at Mt. Hebron. That presented a new intensity and necessitated increased training time.

“Right now I’m in the peak of my training,” Michelotti said. “It’s called games training. It’s just very intense and it’s very high volume. Also, [there’s] lots of different varieties because you never know what they’ll throw your way at the Games because it’s in-person. You could do something that we wouldn’t be able to do in the online format. I train for about four to six hours a day, maybe three to five days during the school year.

Jenna Michelotti a rising senior at Mt. Hebron High School, trains at Crossfit Cove on the Peg Board Climb. She is competing in NoBull CrossFit Games in August. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“I do what the class does plus a lot more. I would say I have one or two main workouts a day and then I also have some strength portions where you’re trying to get as heavy in weight as you can for a certain number of reps. I also have the skill portion which is focused on a certain movement, so it could be muscle ups or handstand walking. Then I also have a lot of cardio on my active recovery days. I also do lots of machine work, so I’m just kind of doing it all.”

Michelotti qualified for last year’s CrossFit Games and finished fifth in the 14-to-15-year-old division. Competing on her biggest stage to that point, she learned a valuable lesson with the mental adjustment from training for the games to actually competing in them.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe my life last year and I was just taking it all in,” Michelotti said. “I was really happy with my placing last year. I also felt a little bit like I was participating and not fully competing. So, this year that was my main thing. I really just wanted to leave no doubt in all my training. In the past, if I had something that I really didn’t want to do and it was getting toward the end of my session, sometimes I would skip it and just go to bed.

“This year I’m moving more with a purpose and doing everything that I do with a purpose. There’s lots of thought behind everything and I’m just moving with more intensity.”

Michelotti moves up to the 16-to-17-year-old division this year. Working with her coach Matthew Sherburne, she finished ninth in the world during online qualifying to reach the games.

Jenna Michelotti a rising senior at Mt. Hebron High School, trains at Crossfit Cove on a rowing machine. She is competing in NoBull CrossFit Games in August. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

That proved extra challenging this year as the qualifying field was cut in half, from the top 20 finishers in semifinals to 10. Trimming the field proved to be a great motivating factor for Michelotti, as she focused her attention on a screenshot saved in her phone each day with a message that only the top 10 advance.

Her journey to this year’s games didn’t come without adversity as she battled an elbow injury. However, with extensive physical therapy and the help of Sherburne, Michelotti healed just in time. Now, she’s less than a month away from once again competing against the fittest athletes in the world.

“I’m really happy with where I am today and I trust the work that I put in a lot more this year,” she said. “I’m just really excited to show it off this year at the Games because there’s been lots of struggle. We work really hard every day and I’m excited as well.

“The whole thing is so exciting and it’s a lot easier now in my training, when it gets hard to push harder, when I don’t want to, just because I have this thing that I’m working toward, my dream.”