Vote for the Howard County high school January boys and girls Athlete of the Month

Several Howard County athletes had standout performances in January and each week the Howard County Times picked a boys and girls Athlete of the Week. But which of the weekly winners should be chosen as athletes of the month? We’re putting it up to our readers to vote.

The eight athletes are:

Nathan Hiteshew, Wilde Lake: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 2-7, Hiteshew averaged 21 points per game in a pair of Wilde Lake wins, including a victory over previously undefeated Reservoir.

Hannah Chambers, Hammond: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 2-7, Chambers averaged 14.5 points and 12 rebounds per game in wins over Centennial and Oakland Mills.

Matt Dalton, Glenelg: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-14, Dalton averaged 12.7 points per game in the Gladiators’ three games that week, closing out the week with a 19-point performance in a win over Reservoir.

Kerri Lee, Marriotts Ridge: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-14, Lee averaged 18 points per game in the Mustangs’ two games, including an at-the-time career-high 21 points against Wilde Lake.

Justin Christian, Hammond: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-21, Christian scored 16 points in the Golden Bears’ 67-64 win over Century, knocking down the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime.

Julianna Blair, Atholton: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-21, Blair scored 15 points to lead the Raiders to a 45-25 win over Long Reach, connecting on a trio of 3-pointers.

Xavier Gilliam, Wilde Lake: Named the boys Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-28, Gilliam averaged 19.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, five assists and four steals per game in three victories, beginning the week with a 26-point, 20-rebound performance against Chesapeake-AA.

Pearl Prasartkarnka, Mt. Hebron: Named the girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-28, Prasartkarnka averaged 17.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 steals in two Vikings wins, including a season-high 19 points in a win over Atholton.

