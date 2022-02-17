Oakland Mills boys indoor track and field captures MPSSAA Class 2A championship in dominant fashion

Oakland Mills boys entered the Class 2A MPSSAA indoor track and field championships knowing they had a target on their back. That only furthered the Scorpions confidence, as they dominated throughout, clinching the boys championship by more than a 60-point margin.
“It means that we’ve got a target on our back and the bar is up here, we set the bar high,” junior Kharles Ngansi said of clinching the championship. “It’s our job to keep it moving. I’m pretty sure everyone will be coming for redemption and will try to come for us during the outdoor season. We plan on coming back and earning another state title in that, too.”
Oakland Mills finished with first-place finishes in six out of 13 events, highlighted by senior Judson Lincoln IV. The veteran won both the 300 and 500, also part of the victorious 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
No better event encapsulated the Scorpions dominance and versatility than the 300. Feeding off each other’s energy, Oakland Mills swept the top three places in the event, as senior Kanye Holland and junior Shane King finished second and third, respectively behind Lincoln.
“I feel like when we race against each other, it pushes us to go faster because we already know how all of us run,” Holland said. “It’s not like you’re racing against random people, you’re racing against who we actually run with in practice.”
While Oakland Mills thrived in the shorter distances, they also showcased their long-distance running prowess. Junior Ethan Aidam won the 3,200 and came in second in the 1,600, another example of the Scorpions depth from top to bottom. In the field events, seniors Aki Harvey and Kylik Perry earned first and third-place finishes in the high jump, respectively.
Building on their success in the individual races, the Scorpions chemistry carried over to the team events. In the 4x200 relay, Lincoln, King, Holland and junior Trevin McHargh won the event by nearly six seconds.
“We got a whole team full of athletes,” King said. “We put our best athletes on this 4x200 team. I’m not worried about anybody. I have full faith in all of them. I work with them; we went through all of this together. I know how fast they are, nothing but athletes here.”
With each leg of the race, the Scorpions’ margin only grew stronger. It was a similar story in the 4x400 as Ngansi, Lincoln, and seniors Zachary Feldman and John Tatum took home the title. That race put the finishing touches on an impressive performance from start-to-finish for the Scorpions.
“We’re all friends, we all have a fun time,” Lincoln said of the strong team chemistry. “When it’s time to perform we get serious and we know what have to do.”
Glenelg and Hammond boys crown individual state champions
While the Oakland Mills boys clinched a state championship, Hammond and Glenelg boys crowned individual state champions. Glenelg senior Timothy Cherry claimed a pair of state titles in the 800 and 1,600, fending off Aidam to clinch his second state crown. Neck-and-neck for much of the race, Cherry saved his best for last in the final 200 meters of both races.
“It feels like a dream, two years ago I wouldn’t see myself here,” Cherry said. “It’s just amazing. I just try and stay positive; I just look forward to the next race.”
In the sprints, Hammond senior Jadon Ra-Akbar showcased his speed. The veteran earned a state title in the 55-meter hurdles, finishing in 7.83 seconds. The top seed in qualifying entering states, Ra-Akbar improved on his preliminary time by nearly 0.3 seconds, coasting to the finish.
“I was relieved because of all the hard work I put in,” Ra-Akbar said of his victory. “We had such a short season; we didn’t have that many competitions. I was able, my hard work was able to pay off and I was able to come home with a W.”
Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills girls battle amidst a strong field
Competing against more than 25 schools, the three Howard County girls teams all notched top-10 finishes. The Gladiators led the group finishing tied for fourth, while the Scorpions and Golden Bears finished tied for seventh and tenth, respectively.
Sarah Johnson was one of the Gladiators’ most productive runners with multiple top-five finishes, highlighted by her second in the 300. Glenelg also found success in the team relays, finishing second in the 4x200, third in the 4x400 and fifth in the 4x800.
“We worked super hard, all season we haven’t had a lot of meets with COVID,” Johnson said. We just have a good attitude, come out here and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Oakland Mills girls also found success in the team events with top-six finishes in both the 4x200 and 4x400. Frankie Moore came the closest to an individual title, earning a second-place finish in the 800.
Hammond’s individual success was highlighted by Morgan Lane who finished second in the 55-meter hurdles, the Golden Bears’ most successful event for both boys and girls. Hannah Haber also tallied a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 as well for Hammond.