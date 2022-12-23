Howard County 2022-23 Indoor track and field season preview: New talent set to emerge as many of last season’s top performers are now graduated

With several of last season’s top performers now graduated, including runners of the year Judson Lincoln IV and Nimrit Ahuja, there’s opportunity for new athletes to step up throughout the county.

The Oakland Mills boys will look to build on its success from last season winning county, regional and state titles. Meanwhile, the Howard girls will look to replicate their strong season where they finished second at states. All 12 Howard County schools are split between Class 3A East and Class 2A West. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are the county teams in 2A West, while the other nine remaining teams are all in 3A East.

The 2A West regional meet is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Hagerstown Community College, while the 3A West regional meet is at the Baltimore Armory on Feb. 7. The 2A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 20; the 3A state meet is Feb. 21 at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.

Oakland Mills' Ethan Aidam returns to the Scorpions' indoor track and field team after winning the Class 2A state title in the 1,600 meters last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Here is a look at the Howard County teams (Editors Note: Not all teams sent in information):

Atholton

Coaches: Rachel Holtzman and Roderick Gray, third seasons

Last season: Boys: Fourth at 3A East Region. Girls: Sixth at regionals

Top returners: Seniors Darian Traver Jr. (300, 500), Ethan Mulcahy (800, 1,600), Luke Nelson (300, 500), Jason Jankoski (800), Olivia Struble (Pole Vault), Sophia Urdinola (1,600, 3,200), Aminah Coleman (1,600, 3,200) and Penelope Kolb (500); junior Katherine Wood (shot put)

Newcomers to watch: Isabella Brenfleck and Sophia Weaver (distance); Cameron Lee and David Irabor (sprints)

On the track: For the boys, Tarver won both 300 and 500 last year at regionals, while Mulcahy placed fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200. For the girls at regionals, Struble placed first in pole vault, Wood finished third in shot put and Tianna Wilson earned seventh in the 500. At states, Mulcahy placed seventh in the 1,600, while Struble earned fifth in pole vault and the boys 4x400 relay team also earned fifth.

Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team without a lot of depth in various events, but we have numerous individuals that will place high in their respective events,” Holtzman said.

Glenelg

Coaches: Phillip Johnson, 22nd season, and Samantha Creese

Last season: Boys: Eighth at 2A West region, seventh at states. Girls: Second at regionals, fourth at states.

Top returners: Senior Sarah Johnson (55, 300, relay team) and Annabelle Gannon (shot put)

Newcomers to watch: Jevon Lee, Emme Friedman, Justin Goldberg, Aly Zulu and Abiola Owens

On the track: Johnson excelled in her junior season winning the regional title in the 300, and placing second at states. She was also part of the 4x200 relay team, which took second at states, and finished sixth in the 55. Meanwhile, Gannon was a regional champion in shot put and earned fifth place at states. The boys will look for new runners to step up to replace Timothy Cherry, state champion in the 800 and 1,600.

Coach’s outlook: “The girls are a very young team. Hope to get as many kids experience on the track as possible,” Johnson said.

Hammond

Coaches: Joshua Peoples and Ryun Anderson, second seasons

Last season: Boys: Ninth at 2A West Region, 15th at states. Girls: Sixth at regionals, tied for 10 at states

Top returners: Seniors Kaleb Cave (sprints), Morgan Lane (sprints/hurdles), Chloe Williams (sprints) and Hannah Haber (distance); junior Nolan Racette (sprints); sophomore Eliijah Brown (sprints)

On the track: For the girls, Lane enjoyed a strong junior season as the state runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles, while Haber excelled in distance running placing fifth in the 3,200 at states. Meanwhile, the boys will look to replace Jadon Ra-Akbar, state champion in the 55 hurdles. Cave and Brown are expected to excel in sprints as returners.

Coach’s outlook: “Our boys team lost a lot of talent from last year’s group that took home the 2A state runner-up trophy in the [outdoor season],” Anderson said. “The strongest area will be the short sprints led by returners Kaleb Cave and Elijah Brown. This young team will look to reload in many of the other areas, with an eye toward developing new contributors for the spring season and beyond. Our girls team returns most of its top contributors from last year. Our group of seniors, led by Morgan Lane, Chloe Williams and Hannah Haber, is one of the best classes we have had in recent years. All three have the potential to score in multiple events at the state meet this season. Behind them, our depth continues to improve. We think this group has the right mix of youth and experience to score as high as any Hammond team has in school history.”

Howard

Coach: Stephen Marsh, first season

Last season: Boys: Third at 3A East Regional, eighth at states. Girls: State runner-up

Top returners Seniors Travis Thompson (55), Chirstian Do (55 Hurdles) Christian Randolph (500) and Ryan O’Bryne; juniors Amadeus Davis and Tanner Williams; sophomore Adefolaarin Ashiru-Balogun

Newcomer to watch: Junior Zamir Herald

On the track: Thompson placed fifth at regionals in the 55 last season, while Randolph also placed fifth in the 55 hurdles. Randolph excelled at states placing seventh in the 500.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to improve from last year and bring home the regional title and also be in a position to compete for a state championship,” Marsh said.

Marriotts Ridge

Coaches: Douglas Smith, fourth season, and Renard Parson, first season

Top returners: Senior Lizeth Pineda (55 hurdles); juniors Geoffrey Willis (1,600, 3,200) and Evan Tian (500, 800); sophomore Leah Klaus (500, 4x800)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Trey Montgomery (55M Hurdles/long jump/triple jump/4x200) and Liam Hennigan (55, 300, 500, 4x200); freshmen Alyssa Mattes (800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x800), Isabella Boats (800, long jump, 4x200, 4x800), Junie Ro (800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x800)

On the track: Pineda, Klaus, Hennigan and Mattes are serving as team captains for the Mustangs with Mattes as the first freshman captain. Marriotts Ridge has strong depth throughout its roster with Pineda excelling in the sprints and both Willis and Tang excelling in the distance events. The relay teams should also be a strength for the Mustangs.

Coach’s outlook: “The youth on the team is extremely exciting,” Smith said. “The program has inherited some multifaceted superstars. The new group of athletes have an increased level of competitiveness, and our team captains are bringing this program. As a Coach, I could not be more thrilled with the frequent PRs that are happening, and the eagerness of the athletes to race.”

Mt. Hebron

Coaches: Teyarnte Carter, 14th season

Top returners: Juniors Arayana Ladson (55, 55 hurdles, 300, long jump) and Sameena Mathew (55, 300, 500)

Newcomer to watch: Briana Higgs (55 hurdles)

On the track: The Vikings have great depth in the sprints as well as the mid-distance with contributions expected from several runners. For the boys, Aaron Abedin will play an integral role in those two events. For the girls, Ladson, Mathew and several other girls are expected to shoulder the load in the sprints and middle-distance events, while Caroline McCaffrey offers experience in the distance events.

Oakland Mills

Coaches: Chris Brewington, sixth season, and Renato Gonzales, ninth season

Last season: Boys: Class 2A state champions

Top returners: Seniors Shane King (55,300), Trevin McHargh (55) and Ethan Aidam (800, 1,600); sophomore Kaiden Lee (shot put)

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Bliden Elung, Xavier Doctor and Abdur Hassan

On the track: King placed fifth in the 55 at states last season, third in the 300 and was a member of the Scorpions state champion 4x200 relay team. McHargh was also part of that victorious relay and placed third in the 55. Aidam was a state champion in the 3,200 last season and placed second in the 1,600 behind Cherry.

Coach’s outlook: “We lost a lot last year due to graduation, but we reloaded with a bunch of new kids who are ready to step up and step in,” Brewington said.

Wilde Lake

Coach: Fardan Carter, second season

Top returners: Seniors Tele Abe (55 hurdles, 300, relays), Shanise Staats (55, 55 hurdles, 300, relays) and Alayna Rover (55, 55 hurdles, 300, relays); juniors Aiden Guyton (55, 300, relays), Sean Collins (long jump, triple jump, 55 hurdles), Henry Hopper (1,600, 3,200) and Koryn Sanders (pole vault); sophomore Greg Whitfield (high jump, 300 relays)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Desmond Adeyemi (55, long jump, relays); juniors Emmanuel Dean (300, 500, relays), Chris Martin (shot put) and Jacob Grimes (hurdles, relays); sophomore Taylor Wedington (300, 500, relays)

On the track: The Wildecats have great depth in the sprints, relay teams and middle-distance events. Hopper is coming off a strong cross country season where he was 3A state champion, while Staats was one of Wilde Lake’s most consistent runners last season. They welcome several newcomers to the team who are expected to contribute in a variety of areas.

Coach’s outlook: “To compete every time we step on the track and do our very best,” Carter said.