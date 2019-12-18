After winter weather postponed games Monday evening, basketball resumed on Tuesday with a number of out-of-county contests. On the boys side, Mt. Hebron, Long Reach and Howard all picked up victories, while Centennial suffered a narrow defeat.
For the girls, Howard prevailed over Glenelg Country while Marriotts Ridge fell short at home against South River.
Here is a roundup of varsity basketball action in Howard County on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Boys Basketball
Mt. Hebron 69, Beth Tfiloh 43
The Vikings raced out to a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and never slowed down on the way to the convincing road win. As a team, Mt. Hebron hit 10 3-pointers.
Evan Ichrist led the way with 18 points, while Chris Lewis (14) and Justin Michelotti (12) joined him in double figures. The team’s leading scorer on the year — Quran Briggs (18 ppg) — did not play because of an injury.
MH (2-4): Ichrist 18, Lewis 14, Michelotti 12, Cargiulo 9, Brown 8, Bates 5, Nazaire 3.
BT: Akfa 11, Palmer 9, Schoenfeld 7, Steven 6, Monroe 4, Rabinovich 4, Gold 2.
Half: 43-19 MH.
Long Reach 70, Western Tech 61
After trailing at the half, the Lightning came storming back thanks to a big second half that included out-scoring Western Tech 25-15 in the fourth quarter. Kojo Addo (22 points) and Davaun Yarbough (15) combined to score 15 points in that final period.
LR (2-3): Addo 22, Yarbough 15, Raymond 12, Olivis 11, Oduro-Dompreh 3, Brown 2, Zaky 2, Malloy 2, Simms 1.
WT: Will F. 14, Anthony C. 12, Mark B. 9, Donovan L. 8, Charles N. 6, KC N. 5, Rob J. 5, Charles G. 2.
Half: 32-27 WT.
Howard 74, Winters Mill 28
The Lions won their third straight game overall, with Cooper Haberern leading the way with 18 points. Overall, 10 different players scored at least two points for Howard.
Ho (3-1): Haberern 18, Ellis 9, Harris 9,Rodgers 8, Hendricks 7, Colbert 7, Kuehl 6, Asifo 5, Simmons 3, Brown 2.
WM: Sebad 13, Popelski 5, Fullerton 5, Baldwin 2, Bodden 2, Vogel 1.
Laurel 58, Centennial 57
Big games from Bryson Baker and Joey Sedlacko, who each scored a team-high 18 points, wasn’t quite enough to help the Eagles come all the way back from a double-digit deficit in the second half Tuesday. Jeong Hwang also added 14 points on four made 3-pointers.
L: Jemar M. 19, Brendan B. 13, Izayah A. 11, Jared D. 6, Tomer P. 4, Darrel B. 3, Ikenna A. 2.
C (2-2): Baker 18, Sedlacko 18, Hwang 14, Bonner 4, Grable 2, Taylor 1.
Half: 29-19 L.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Howard 59, Glenelg Country School 30
The Lions jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back on the way to their fifth straight win to start the season. Anii Harris, who scored a career-high 28 points in Howard’s win over Westminster last Friday, scored 22 against the Dragons. Marisa Sanchez-Henry scored in double digits again, chipping in with 13 points. Ashlyn Bender led the Dragons with 11 points, while Regan Byrne followed with 10 points.
Box score:
Ho (3-0, 5-0): A. Harris 22, M. Sanchez-Henry 13, G. Scott 8, E. Durkee 6, S. Nasir 4, C. Malagar 2, M. Coleman 2, K. McDuffie 2.
GCS (3-1 IAAM B, 4-4): A. Bender 11, R. Byrne 10, N. O’Ferrall 4, B. Byrne 3, L. Bateman 2.
Halftime: 29-14, Ho
South River 47, Marriotts Ridge 37
The Mustangs lost their second straight contest after opening the season 4-0. Despite the loss, Emma Morath returned from an injury for Marriotts Ridge and tied for the team lead in scoring with eight points. Kendall Bryan also scored eight points, hitting two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 3s helped the Mustangs tie the game at 32 apiece, but South River then went on a 10-0 run. Harley Herndon led South River with 14 points, while Ashlynn Burrows chipped in with 10 points.
Box score:
SR: H. Herndon 14, A. Burrows 10, J. Fitzwater 9, R. McClenahan 6, T. Green 5, C. McGurik 2, M. Curtner 1.
MR (2-1, 4-2): E. Morath 8, K. Bryan 8, M. Lee 7, E. Miller 6, C. Crawford 4, N. Held 2, K. Lee 2.
Halftime: 28-22, SR