The Mustangs lost their second straight contest after opening the season 4-0. Despite the loss, Emma Morath returned from an injury for Marriotts Ridge and tied for the team lead in scoring with eight points. Kendall Bryan also scored eight points, hitting two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 3s helped the Mustangs tie the game at 32 apiece, but South River then went on a 10-0 run. Harley Herndon led South River with 14 points, while Ashlynn Burrows chipped in with 10 points.