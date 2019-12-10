Here is a roundup of varsity basketball action in Howard County on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mt. Hebron 45, Westminster 37
Mt. Hebron bounced back from a season-opening loss to Reservoir last Friday with a non-county triumph at Westminster. Senior Tori Valentine, who eclipsed 1,000 points last week, scored 19 points and tallied 15 rebounds. Erin Dixon also scored in double figures, while Audrey Harrington chipped in with eight points.
MH (0-1, 1-1): S. Valentine 19, E. Dixon 11, A. Harrington 8, K. Milano 4, R. Vidal 2, A. Unkenholz 2.
W: Harris 9, Olexy 9, Phillips 6, McWilliams 4, Kinale 4, Ruth 3, Davis 2.
Centennial 59, Western Tech 53
Tori Pearson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Eagles’ bounce-back win over visiting Western Tech. Centennial opened its season with a loss to Marriotts Ridge last Friday, but the Pearson-led Eagles earned their first win of the season. Three other Eagles scored in double figures: Brooke Anderson (12), Olivia Jackson (11) and Lauren Pellegrini (10). Anderson made four 3s, while all of Pearson’s baskets were 2-pointers.
C (0-1, 1-1): T. Pearson 21, B. Anderson 12, O. Jackson 11, L. Pellegrini 10, S. Sopchick 4, A. Urquiaga 1.
Howard 69, Glenelg 19
The Lions won again in dominating fashion. Howard was led by Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Anii Harris, Gabby Scott and Samiyah Nasir, all of whom scored in double digits. Harris led all scorers with 18 points, while Sanchez-Henry, Nasir and Scott followed with 12, 11 and 10, respectively. The Lions led 57-10 at halftime, and all of the points scored by Harris, Scott and Sanchez-Henry were in the first half.
Ho (2-0, 2-0): A. Harris 18, M. Sanchez-Henry 12, S. Nasir 11, G. Scott 10, C. Malagar 8, E. Durkee 5, L. Fritz 4, K. McDuffie 1.
G (1-1, 1-1): L. Davis 5, J. Hirsch 3, S. Salafia 3, L. LaPoint 3, K. Laport 2, L. Cook 2, G. Tolbert 1.
Halftime: 57-10, Ho