The Lions won again in dominating fashion. Howard was led by Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Anii Harris, Gabby Scott and Samiyah Nasir, all of whom scored in double digits. Harris led all scorers with 18 points, while Sanchez-Henry, Nasir and Scott followed with 12, 11 and 10, respectively. The Lions led 57-10 at halftime, and all of the points scored by Harris, Scott and Sanchez-Henry were in the first half.