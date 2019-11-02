xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity roundup.
Howard County varsity roundup. (Matt Hazlett/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

FOOTBALL:

River Hill 14, Howard 7

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge 35, Atholton 7

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME

Glenelg 43, Long Reach 6

The Gladiators win a share of the Howard County championship with the blowout victory. Glenelg (5-1 Howard County, 6-3) will share the crown with River Hill (8-1, 8-1) and Marriotts Ridge (7-1, 7-2).

Oakland Mills 56, Wilde Lake 28

Hammond 28, Centennial 0

Hammond quarterback Eric Grinwis threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the Golden Bears’ win. The win gives Hammond (4-2, 5-4) its first winning season since 2013 and more wins this season than in the previous three combined (four). Centennial falls to 1-8 with the loss.

[More Maryland news] Jury awards more than $37M to family of Korryn Gaines in civil case against Baltimore County »

Box score:

Ha — 20 0 0 8 — 28

C — 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring plays:

First quarter

[More Maryland news] Howard County Executive Calvin Ball addresses response to Thursday storms in Ellicott City, greater county »

Ha: Tayshawn Yates 83-yard kickoff return, Elliot Bauer run [8-0]

Ha: Jahni Lawrence 34-yard pass from Eric Grinwis, two-point attempt failed [14-0]

Ha: Joshua Woods 11-yard run, two-point attempt failed [20-0]

Fourth quarter

Ha: Eric Grinwis 1-yard run, Jahni Lawrence pass from Grinwis [28-0]

FIELD HOCKEY:

River Hill 2, Franklin 0

Marriotts Ridge 1, Queen Anne’s 0 OT

Sophia Baxter’s goal on a penalty stroke in overtime gave the Mustangs the win in the MPSSAA Class 2A quartefinals. Marriotts Ridge (10-3-1) will play in the state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Broadneck High School. The opponent and time are to be determined.

Advertisement

Box score:

Goals: MR — Sophia Baxter.

Latest Howard County Sports

Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 11

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement