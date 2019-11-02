Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
FOOTBALL:
River Hill 14, Howard 7
Marriotts Ridge 35, Atholton 7
Glenelg 43, Long Reach 6
The Gladiators win a share of the Howard County championship with the blowout victory. Glenelg (5-1 Howard County, 6-3) will share the crown with River Hill (8-1, 8-1) and Marriotts Ridge (7-1, 7-2).
Oakland Mills 56, Wilde Lake 28
Hammond 28, Centennial 0
Hammond quarterback Eric Grinwis threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the Golden Bears’ win. The win gives Hammond (4-2, 5-4) its first winning season since 2013 and more wins this season than in the previous three combined (four). Centennial falls to 1-8 with the loss.
Box score:
Ha — 20 0 0 8 — 28
C — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays:
First quarter
Ha: Tayshawn Yates 83-yard kickoff return, Elliot Bauer run [8-0]
Ha: Jahni Lawrence 34-yard pass from Eric Grinwis, two-point attempt failed [14-0]
Ha: Joshua Woods 11-yard run, two-point attempt failed [20-0]
Fourth quarter
Ha: Eric Grinwis 1-yard run, Jahni Lawrence pass from Grinwis [28-0]
FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 2, Franklin 0
Marriotts Ridge 1, Queen Anne’s 0 OT
Sophia Baxter’s goal on a penalty stroke in overtime gave the Mustangs the win in the MPSSAA Class 2A quartefinals. Marriotts Ridge (10-3-1) will play in the state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Broadneck High School. The opponent and time are to be determined.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Sophia Baxter.
Latest Howard County Sports
Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 11