Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Westminster 2, Mt. Hebron 0
River Hill 6, Reservoir 2
No. 1 River Hill (9-4-1) defeated No. 3 Reservoir (4-10) in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship. The Hawks — along with the other seven region champions — will be re-seeded Thursday to determine who they play in the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Quinn Kindbom 3, Maddie Vasilios, Claire Slade, Ashlee Buscher; Re — Caitlin Toler, Sarah Nam.
Assists: RH — Maddie Vasilios 2, Claire Slade, Lindsey Miller, Ashlee Buscher.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 4, Amber Cummings; Re — Isabella Brown 12.
Halftime: 5-1, RH
Marriotts Ridge 6, Wilde Lake 0
No. 1 Marriotts Ridge (9-4-1) defeated No. 2 Wilde Lake (9-5) in the MPSSAA Class 2A South Region II championship. The Mustangs — along with the other seven region champions — will be re-seeded Thursday to determine who they play in the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Emma Gladstein 2, Eloise Clevenger 2, Julie Lawler, Kaylie Savage.
Assists: MR — Kayla Brusco, Clevenger, Savage, Gladstein.
Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 3; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 15.
Halftime: 6-0, MR