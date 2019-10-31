xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

FIELD HOCKEY:

Westminster 2, Mt. Hebron 0

River Hill 6, Reservoir 2

No. 1 River Hill (9-4-1) defeated No. 3 Reservoir (4-10) in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship. The Hawks — along with the other seven region champions — will be re-seeded Thursday to determine who they play in the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday.

Box score:

Goals: RH — Quinn Kindbom 3, Maddie Vasilios, Claire Slade, Ashlee Buscher; Re — Caitlin Toler, Sarah Nam.

Assists: RH — Maddie Vasilios 2, Claire Slade, Lindsey Miller, Ashlee Buscher.

Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 4, Amber Cummings; Re — Isabella Brown 12.

Halftime: 5-1, RH

Marriotts Ridge 6, Wilde Lake 0

No. 1 Marriotts Ridge (9-4-1) defeated No. 2 Wilde Lake (9-5) in the MPSSAA Class 2A South Region II championship. The Mustangs — along with the other seven region champions — will be re-seeded Thursday to determine who they play in the state quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday.

Box score:

Goals: MR — Emma Gladstein 2, Eloise Clevenger 2, Julie Lawler, Kaylie Savage.

Assists: MR — Kayla Brusco, Clevenger, Savage, Gladstein.

Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 3; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 15.

Halftime: 6-0, MR

Dulaney 3, Howard 0

