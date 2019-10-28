xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019:

FIELD HOCKEY:

Marriotts Ridge 2, Glenelg 1 2OT

Wilde Lake 3, Hammond 0

Goals: WL — Zoe Reading 2, Mariam Farjami.

Assists: WL — Aliyah Hodges, Melody Simmons.

Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 3.

Halftime: 2-0, WL

River Hill 6, Atholton 0

The top-seeded Hawks (8-4-1) defeated No. 4 Atholton (1-12) at home. River Hill will host No. 3 Reservoir in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Reservoir 8, Long Reach 0

The No. 3-seeded Gators (4-9) shut out the No. 2-seeded Lightning at Long Reach. Reservoir will travel to top-seeded River Hill in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Westminster 5, Centennial 1

The No. 3-seeded Eagles (3-10) lost at No. 2 Westminster. The Owls will play No. 1 Mt. Hebron in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region I championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS:

GIRLS SOCCER:

Marriotts Ridge 1, Westminster 0

Century 3, Oakland Mills 0

Liberty 1, Glenelg 0

Old Mill 1, Howard 0

