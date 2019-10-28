Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019:
FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 2, Glenelg 1 2OT
Wilde Lake 3, Hammond 0
Goals: WL — Zoe Reading 2, Mariam Farjami.
Assists: WL — Aliyah Hodges, Melody Simmons.
Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 3.
Halftime: 2-0, WL
River Hill 6, Atholton 0
The top-seeded Hawks (8-4-1) defeated No. 4 Atholton (1-12) at home. River Hill will host No. 3 Reservoir in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Reservoir 8, Long Reach 0
The No. 3-seeded Gators (4-9) shut out the No. 2-seeded Lightning at Long Reach. Reservoir will travel to top-seeded River Hill in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region II championship on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Westminster 5, Centennial 1
The No. 3-seeded Eagles (3-10) lost at No. 2 Westminster. The Owls will play No. 1 Mt. Hebron in the MPSSAA Class 3A East Region I championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.