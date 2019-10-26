Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019:
FOOTBALL:
River Hill 40, Oakland Mills 6
The Hawks (7-1) cruise past the Scorpions (5-3) to move within one win of earning at least a share of the county championship.
RH — 13 6 14 7 — 40
OM — 0 0 0 6 — 6
Marriotts Ridge 42, Mt. Hebron 0
The Mustangs (6-2) got their second shutout of the season and held the Vikings (1-7) scoreless for the third time this season. They combined for 450 yards of offense with three passing and three rushing touchdowns. Jaylin Moore had three total to go with 139 yards rushing on five carries. Quarterback Casey Pung went 7 of 8 passing for 152 yards and three scores.
MR — 14 21 7 0 — 42
MH — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Owings Mills 21, Reservoir 13
The Gators (0-8) remain winless on the season.
Atholton 7, Hammond 6
The Raiders (4-4) win their fourth straight game, while the Golden Bears (4-4) lost to likely fall out of contention for the county championship.
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 6, Hammond 1
The Hawks (13-2) cruised past the Golden Bears (6-10) in the 3A East, Region II playoffs. River Hill dominated early and Jeff Fuentes finally put away a header from William SR Asante in the 19th minute to take the lead. The Hawks outshot Hammond 27-4 and were led by William JR Asante’s two goals and Jed Dixon’s two assists.
Box score:
Goals: RH — William JR Asante 2, Jeff Fuentes, Julian Elguera, Oliver Simpson, Jonah Stoutenborough; Ha — Brandon Sindjui.
Assists: RH — Jed Dixon 2, Alex Krause, William SR Asante, Jeff Fuentes, Joey Heitzman; Ha — Issaac Owusu.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 2, Nick Martinez 1; Ha — Brandon Eachman 14.
Halftime: 2-1, RH
Wilde Lake 0, Reservoir 0 (PKs)
The Wildecats (11-3-1) beat the Gators (6-9-1), 5-4 in penalty kicks, in the 3A East, Region II playoffs.