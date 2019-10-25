Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL:
Mt. Hebron def. Glenelg — 3-1 [25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17]
Marriotts Ridge def. Centennial — 3-1 [25-22, 21-25, 25-11, 25-20]
The Mustangs (10-1, 13-1) defeat the Eagles (4-7, 5-9) to finish with a county-best 13 regular season wins.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (29 assists and 17 digs, 1 ace), Julia Mamo (7 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace), Rheign Davis (9 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces), Rhisen Davis (8 kills, 5 digs) and Meghan Kwon (2 aces, 23 digs)
Wilde Lake def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-22 25-20, 25-13]
The Wildecats (1-10, 5-10) get their first county win against the Lightning (0-11, 1-13).
Top performers:
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (4 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs), Rayna Livingston (2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs), Shyla Harvin (1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs)
Howard def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [28-26, 25-5, 25-16]
Senior Emma Marthins and freshman Corrine Chau each had nine kills to lead the Lions (9-2, 11-3) to a win over the Scorpions (1-10, 2-12).
Howard stats: Emma Marthins (9 kills, 2 blocks), Corrine Chau (9 kills, 5 digs) Marisa Moore (6 kills, 8 digs), Gigi Fredrickson (6 kills), Jordan Redmiles (35 assists, 8 digs)
River Hill def. Reservoir — 3-1 [12-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23]
The Hawks (6-5, 8-6) finish county play with a winning record after beating the Gators (6-5, 9-5).
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Gabby Allen (5 assists, 29 digs), Kayla Browne (5 aces, 11 kills, 2 digs), Kelsey Holmes (6 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs), Mayah Tucker (2 aces, 14 kills, 2 block kills, 12 digs), Shelby Reed (3 block kills, 2 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (20 assists, 13 digs), Breyonna Young (19 digs), Jessica Rothermel (1 ace, 1 kill, 16 assists, 6 digs)
Atholton def. Hammond — 3-0 [25-21, 25-23, 25-23]
The Raiders (7-4, 9-5) took down the Golden Bears (3-8, 6-8) in their regular season finale.
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Safi Hampton (11 kills, 1 dig, 1 block), Abbie Weirich (12 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace), Jordan Kreh (7 digs, 3 kills)