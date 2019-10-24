Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
Hammond 2, Atholton 1
Mt. Hebron 2, Westminster 1
The Vikings (6-6-3) defeated visiting Westminster to advance to the second round of the 3A East, Region I playoffs.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Atholton 2, Long Reach 1
Ava Swartz scored two goals to lift No. 4 Atholton (5-6-1) over Long Reach (2-9-1) in the first round of the MPSSAA Class 3A playoffs. The Raiders will play at No. 1 River Hill (8-3-1) in the 3A East, Region II semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Raiders and the Hawks played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 19.
Box score:
Goals: A — Ava Swartz 2; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.
Assists: A — Sumarra Bedward.
Halftime: 1-0, A