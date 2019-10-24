Ava Swartz scored two goals to lift No. 4 Atholton (5-6-1) over Long Reach (2-9-1) in the first round of the MPSSAA Class 3A playoffs. The Raiders will play at No. 1 River Hill (8-3-1) in the 3A East, Region II semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Raiders and the Hawks played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 19.