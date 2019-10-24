xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity roundup.
Howard County varsity roundup. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER:

Hammond 2, Atholton 1

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

Advertisement

Mt. Hebron 2, Westminster 1

The Vikings (6-6-3) defeated visiting Westminster to advance to the second round of the 3A East, Region I playoffs.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Atholton 2, Long Reach 1

Ava Swartz scored two goals to lift No. 4 Atholton (5-6-1) over Long Reach (2-9-1) in the first round of the MPSSAA Class 3A playoffs. The Raiders will play at No. 1 River Hill (8-3-1) in the 3A East, Region II semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Raiders and the Hawks played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 19.

Box score:

[More Maryland news] Maryland AG sues Kushner apartment company, alleging thousands of violations while renting rodent-infested units »

Goals: A — Ava Swartz 2; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.

Assists: A — Sumarra Bedward.

Latest Howard County Sports

Halftime: 1-0, A

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement