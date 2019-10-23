Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL:
Marriotts Ridge def. Reservoir — 3-0 [25-9, 25-21, 25-14]
Mt. Hebron def. Hammond — 3-0 [25-12, 25-11, 25-21]
The Vikings (9-1 county, 11-2 overall) beat the Golden Bears (3-7, 6-7) move within one win of capturing the Howard County championship.
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Erin Peters (2 kills, 5 digs), Kayla Hendershot (2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 block), Abbie Weirich (10 digs)
Glenelg def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16]
The Gladiators (8-2, 9-4) keep their hopes of earning a share of the county championship with a win against the Wildecats (0-10, 4-10).
Top performers:
Glenelg stats: Gracen Alsheimer (8 kills, 5 aces, 5 solo blocks, 3 digs), Katie Laport (8 kills, 3 solo blocks), Alyssa Kelly (2 aces, 36 digs), Maddie Myers (5 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs), Lydia Stricker (25 assists, 9 digs), Haley Rumsey (7 kills,11 digs)
Wilde Lake stats: Jaleah Murray (8 kills, 6 digs), Macayla Miles (20 assists, 7 digs) Taylor Williams (9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces)
Howard def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-11 25-7, 25-7]
The Lions (8-2, 10-3) beat the Lightning (0-10, 1-12) to win their fourth straight match and keep their chances at winning a share of the county title alive.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Marisa Moore (7 kills, 2 aces), Emma Marthins (6 kills), Tyller Williams (4 kills), Jordan Redmiles (4 aces, 2 kills, 16 assists), Kathy Taveras (14 digs)
Long Reach stats: Shakira Knight (1 ace, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 7 digs), Mia Rubio (4 digs)
Atholton def. Oakland Mills — 3-0
The Raiders (6-4, 8-5) snap a two-game losing streak and beat the Scorpions (1-9, 2-11).
River Hill def. Centennial — 3-0
The Hawks (5-5, 7-6) beat the Eagles (4-6, 5-8).
MONDAY’S RESULTS:
GIRLS SOCCER:
Wilde Lake 4, Long Reach 1
The Wildecats end their regular season with a 5-4-1 in county play and 8-4-1 overall.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Jillian Ingram, Grace Dunbar, Leah Williams, Gia Johnson; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.
Assists: WL — Aicha Wilson 2, Williams, Johnson.
FIELD HOCKEY:
McDonough 4, Marriotts Ridge 0
The Mustangs end their regular season at 7-6-1 overall. Marriotts Ridge was seeded No. 1 in 2A South Region II for the MPSSAA playoffs, which begin Thursday.
Box score:
Goals: McD — Blake Cunneen, Ally Pitts, Piper Borz, Kori Edmondson.
Assists: McD — Pitts.
Saves: McD — Liv Geoghan 4; MR — Grace Tolle 7.
Halftime: 1-0, McD
Roland Park 6, Glenelg Country School 0
The Dragons fall to 0-7 in conference play and 4-7 overall.
Box score:
Goals: RP — Shannon Smith 2, Peyton Woodward 2, Kerry Cameron, Madison Goldstein.
Assists: RP — Madison Goldstein.
Saves: RP — Lauren Scherpfer 2, Emily Savitz 2; GCS — Verma 10.
Halftime: 3-0, RP
VOLLEYBALL:
River Hill def. Hammond — 3-1 [18-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15]
The Golden Bears started off strong in game one with very few errors and some unanswered kills and blocks. However, the Hawks turned things around in the following three games with ferocious defense, keeping the ball in play.
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Jenna Kreh (22 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace, 1 block), Safi Hampton (7 kills, 4 digs), Jordan Kreh (6 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Kayla Hendershot (5 kills, 4 blocks)