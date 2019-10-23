xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL:

VOLLEYBALL:

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge def. Reservoir — 3-0 [25-9, 25-21, 25-14]

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME.

Mt. Hebron def. Hammond — 3-0 [25-12, 25-11, 25-21]

The Vikings (9-1 county, 11-2 overall) beat the Golden Bears (3-7, 6-7) move within one win of capturing the Howard County championship.

Top performers:

[More Maryland news] High school senior dies after being struck by power lines in aftermath of Towson car crash »

Hammond stats: Erin Peters (2 kills, 5 digs), Kayla Hendershot (2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 block), Abbie Weirich (10 digs)

Glenelg def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16]

The Gladiators (8-2, 9-4) keep their hopes of earning a share of the county championship with a win against the Wildecats (0-10, 4-10).

Top performers:

Glenelg stats: Gracen Alsheimer (8 kills, 5 aces, 5 solo blocks, 3 digs), Katie Laport (8 kills, 3 solo blocks), Alyssa Kelly (2 aces, 36 digs), Maddie Myers (5 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs), Lydia Stricker (25 assists, 9 digs), Haley Rumsey (7 kills,11 digs)

Wilde Lake stats: Jaleah Murray (8 kills, 6 digs), Macayla Miles (20 assists, 7 digs) Taylor Williams (9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces)

Howard def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-11 25-7, 25-7]

The Lions (8-2, 10-3) beat the Lightning (0-10, 1-12) to win their fourth straight match and keep their chances at winning a share of the county title alive.

Top performers:

Howard stats: Marisa Moore (7 kills, 2 aces), Emma Marthins (6 kills), Tyller Williams (4 kills), Jordan Redmiles (4 aces, 2 kills, 16 assists), Kathy Taveras (14 digs)

Long Reach stats: Shakira Knight (1 ace, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 7 digs), Mia Rubio (4 digs)

Atholton def. Oakland Mills — 3-0

The Raiders (6-4, 8-5) snap a two-game losing streak and beat the Scorpions (1-9, 2-11).

River Hill def. Centennial — 3-0

The Hawks (5-5, 7-6) beat the Eagles (4-6, 5-8).

Advertisement

MONDAY’S RESULTS:

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wilde Lake 4, Long Reach 1

The Wildecats end their regular season with a 5-4-1 in county play and 8-4-1 overall.

Box score:

Goals: WL — Jillian Ingram, Grace Dunbar, Leah Williams, Gia Johnson; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.

Assists: WL — Aicha Wilson 2, Williams, Johnson.

FIELD HOCKEY:

McDonough 4, Marriotts Ridge 0

The Mustangs end their regular season at 7-6-1 overall. Marriotts Ridge was seeded No. 1 in 2A South Region II for the MPSSAA playoffs, which begin Thursday.

Box score:

Goals: McD — Blake Cunneen, Ally Pitts, Piper Borz, Kori Edmondson.

Assists: McD — Pitts.

Saves: McD — Liv Geoghan 4; MR — Grace Tolle 7.

[More Maryland news] Rep. Elijah Cummings funeral and memorial plans: everything you need to know »

Halftime: 1-0, McD

Roland Park 6, Glenelg Country School 0

The Dragons fall to 0-7 in conference play and 4-7 overall.

Box score:

Goals: RP — Shannon Smith 2, Peyton Woodward 2, Kerry Cameron, Madison Goldstein.

Assists: RP — Madison Goldstein.

[More Maryland news] Letters: There are no bad schools in Howard County; and more from readers »

Saves: RP — Lauren Scherpfer 2, Emily Savitz 2; GCS — Verma 10.

Halftime: 3-0, RP

VOLLEYBALL:

River Hill def. Hammond — 3-1 [18-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15]

The Golden Bears started off strong in game one with very few errors and some unanswered kills and blocks. However, the Hawks turned things around in the following three games with ferocious defense, keeping the ball in play.

Top performers:

Latest Howard County Sports

Hammond stats: Jenna Kreh (22 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace, 1 block), Safi Hampton (7 kills, 4 digs), Jordan Kreh (6 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Kayla Hendershot (5 kills, 4 blocks)

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement