Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:
River Hill 14, Glenelg 10
Marriotts Ridge 14, Hammond 12
Oakland Mills 14, Howard 9
The Scorpions improve to 5-2 overall with the win over visiting Howard (2-5).
Box score:
Ho — 0 0 9 0 — 9
OM — 0 0 14 0 — 14
Scoring plays:
Third quarter
Ho: Charles Tart 90-yard kickoff return, kick no good [6-0]
OM: Jahiem Turner kickoff return, DJ Hopkins kick [7-6]
Ho: Kameron Kovack 37-yard field goal [9-7]
OM: Kai Castle run, Hopkins kick [14-9]
Atholton 39, Reservoir 21
Atholton quarterback Ethan Brown threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Raiders’ third straight win. The Raiders improved to 3-4 with the win, while Reservoir fell to 0-7.
Box score:
Re — 0 7 0 14 — 21
A — 6 19 8 6 — 39
Scoring plays:
First quarter
A: Jon Watkins 30-yard pass from Ethan Brown, conversion failed [6-0]
Second quarter
A: Ethan Brown 8-yard run, conversation failed [12-0]
A: Kahlil Tiller-Kinard 3-yard run, conversion failed [18-0]
A: Harlem Morton 45-yard pass from Ethan Brown, Hobbs kick [25-0]
Re: Jalen Jasmin 55-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [25-7]
Third quarter
A: Tiller-Kinard 2-yard run, Morton run [33-7]
Fourth quarter
A: Mishael Roy 26-yard pass from Ethan Brown, conversion failed [39-7]
Re: Ellis Tompkins 31-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [39-14]
Re: Justin Cotton 21-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [39-21]