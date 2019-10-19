xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity roundup.
Howard County varsity roundup. (Israel Carunungan)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:

River Hill 14, Glenelg 10

Marriotts Ridge 14, Hammond 12

Oakland Mills 14, Howard 9

The Scorpions improve to 5-2 overall with the win over visiting Howard (2-5).

Box score:

Ho — 0 0 9 0 — 9

OM — 0 0 14 0 — 14

Scoring plays:

Third quarter

Ho: Charles Tart 90-yard kickoff return, kick no good [6-0]

OM: Jahiem Turner kickoff return, DJ Hopkins kick [7-6]

Ho: Kameron Kovack 37-yard field goal [9-7]

OM: Kai Castle run, Hopkins kick [14-9]

Howard County football notebook: Atholton's Brown has six-touchdown day; Hammond's Amouzou transfers track speed to gridiron

Howard County football notebook: Atholton’s Brown has six-touchdown day; Hammond’s Amouzou transfers track speed to gridiron

Atholton quarterback Ethan Brown threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the Raiders' 56-14 win over Mt. Hebron last Saturday.

By
Oct 17, 2019 | 10:41 AM

Atholton 39, Reservoir 21

Atholton quarterback Ethan Brown threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Raiders’ third straight win. The Raiders improved to 3-4 with the win, while Reservoir fell to 0-7.

Box score:

Re — 0 7 0 14 — 21

A — 6 19 8 6 — 39

Scoring plays:

First quarter

A: Jon Watkins 30-yard pass from Ethan Brown, conversion failed [6-0]

Second quarter

A: Ethan Brown 8-yard run, conversation failed [12-0]

A: Kahlil Tiller-Kinard 3-yard run, conversion failed [18-0]

A: Harlem Morton 45-yard pass from Ethan Brown, Hobbs kick [25-0]

Re: Jalen Jasmin 55-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [25-7]

Third quarter

A: Tiller-Kinard 2-yard run, Morton run [33-7]

Fourth quarter

A: Mishael Roy 26-yard pass from Ethan Brown, conversion failed [39-7]

Re: Ellis Tompkins 31-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [39-14]

Re: Justin Cotton 21-yard pass from Malcolm Brown, kick good [39-21]

GIRLS SOCCER:

Wilde Lake 5, Bowie 0

County champion Marriotts Ridge girls soccer tops Centennial in double overtime

County champion Marriotts Ridge girls soccer tops Centennial in double overtime

Marriotts Ridge girls soccer defeated Centennial, 1-0, in double overtime on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

By
Oct 17, 2019 | 9:51 PM

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

