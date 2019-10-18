Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 5, Reservoir 0
The Hawks (9-2 county, 12-2 overall) shut out the Gators (4-6-1, 5-8-1) and scored five goals in the first half to clinch their third straight Howard County title.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Cameron Clairmont, William JR Asante, Aidan Edmonds, Alex Krause, Jeff Fuentes.
Assists: RH — William JR Asante 2, Jed Dixon, Tony Clackler, Alex Krause.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 2, Nick Martinez 3; Re — Danny Ventura 11.
Halftime: 5-0, RH
GIRLS SOCCER:
Marriotts Ridge 1, Centennial 0 (2OT)
River Hill 1, Reservoir 0
The Hawks have won six straight games after starting the season 2-5-1. River Hill (6-2-1, 8-5-1) ends the season in second place in Howard County, behind Marriotts Ridge (7-1). Reservoir ends its season 2-4-3, 4-5-3.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Smedley.
Saves: RH — Duffy 6.
Atholton 5, Manchester Valley 2
Atholton (4-6-1) celebrated Senior Night with a dominant performance against the visiting Mustangs. Five minutes into the game, Taylor Lau broke into the box, spun and squared to Ava Morales, who one touched to the far side of the goal. Midway through the half, each team gained a goal off an opponent’s foul. First, Morales hit a free kick from 30 yards out to Ava Swartz, who headed it for the second Atholton score. Four minutes later, Taylor Dadds scored on a crisp penalty kick for Manchester Valley. With 30 seconds remaining in the half, Atholton’s Ally Clearfield dribbled into the box to nudge the ball forward to Morales, whose shot from 10 yards out was refused by the outstretched Sydney Resau. The ball, however, bounced wide, where the alert Lau rushed in to score from two yards out. In the third minute of the second half, Atholton defender Laila Cowsette sent a long pass to Swartz, who received it in the air on the run and sped past the Mustang back line to score from 20 yards out. Atholton sealed the win later in the half when Molly Flynn sent a cross from the left sideline into the box, where Lau was open and scored from five yards out.
Box score:
Goals: A — Taylor Lau 2, Ava Swartz 2, Ava Morales; MV — Taylor Dadds, Morgan Kresslein.
Assists: A — Lau, Morales, Laila Cowsette, Molly Flynn; MV — Dadds.
Saves: A — Dahlia Bedward 1, Samantha Roerty 4; MV — Sydney Resau 8.
Halftime 3-1, A.
Howard 2, Oakland Mills 0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 2, Thomas Johnson 1
The Wildecats end their regular season with a 9-5 overall record.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Van Osdel, Reading.
Assists: WL — Stralka 2.
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Hammond — 3-0 [25-10, 25-23, 25-22]
The Gators (6-3, 8-4) rolled over the Golden Bears (3-5, 6-5) to secure a winning record in county play.
Top performers: Reservoir stats: Maddie Barrett (1 ace, 10 kills, 3 digs), Gabby Allen (2 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists, 13 digs), Kayla Browne (1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block kill), Shelby Reed (4 kills, 1 block kill, 3 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (1 ace, 15 assists, 6 digs), Yasmine Collins (5 digs).
Glenelg def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-17, 25-12, 25-23]
The Gladiators (7-2, 8-4) beat the Scorpions (1-8, 2-10) to get their improve to 5-1 in their last six matches.
Top performers:
Glenelg stats: Haley Rumsey (1 ace, 11 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs), Gracen Alsheimer (9 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 block), Maddie Myers (8 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs), Lydia Stricker (2 kills, 26 assists, 3 digs, 1 block), Alyssa Kelly (2 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs)
Oakland Mills stats: Zhenzhu Nelson (12 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks), Tyasia McDuffie (15 digs, 5 assists), Molly Shanklin (7 assists, 4 digs)
Mt. Hebron def. Wilde Lake — 3-1 [23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12]
The Vikings (8-1, 10-2) keep their county lead with a four-set win against the Wildecats (0-9, 4-9).
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Sam Giles (25 assists), Lara Szabo-Banicz (10 digs), Julia Tallent (9 kills), Sara Paradisi (8 kills)
Centennial def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-14 25-10, 25-18]
The Eagles (4-5, 5-7) get their second straight win and beat the Lightning (0-9, 1-11) in straight sets.
Top performers:
Long Reach stats: Brianna Chinn (4 kills, 1 block), Indyia Haskett (3 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 10 digs)
Marriotts Ridge def. Atholton — 3-0 [25-16, 25-20, 25-21]
The Mustangs (8-1, 11-1) got 11 kills from Julia Mamo to sweep the Raiders (5-4, 7-5).
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (21 assists, 10 digs), Katie Trenchard (8 kills, 4 digs), Julia Mamo (11 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace), Rheign Davis (5 kills, 6 digs), Meghan Kwon (10 digs, 3 assists)
Howard def. River Hill — 3-2 [17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-8]
The Lions (7-2, 9-3) beat the Hawks (3-5, 5-6) and get their third straight five-set win. River Hill loses in five sets for the second straight night.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Marisa Moore (11 kills, 13 digs), Emma Marthins (10 kills, 3 blocks), Jordan Redmiles (1 ace, 2 kills, 33 assists), Kathy Taveras (22 digs)
