Atholton (4-6-1) celebrated Senior Night with a dominant performance against the visiting Mustangs. Five minutes into the game, Taylor Lau broke into the box, spun and squared to Ava Morales, who one touched to the far side of the goal. Midway through the half, each team gained a goal off an opponent’s foul. First, Morales hit a free kick from 30 yards out to Ava Swartz, who headed it for the second Atholton score. Four minutes later, Taylor Dadds scored on a crisp penalty kick for Manchester Valley. With 30 seconds remaining in the half, Atholton’s Ally Clearfield dribbled into the box to nudge the ball forward to Morales, whose shot from 10 yards out was refused by the outstretched Sydney Resau. The ball, however, bounced wide, where the alert Lau rushed in to score from two yards out. In the third minute of the second half, Atholton defender Laila Cowsette sent a long pass to Swartz, who received it in the air on the run and sped past the Mustang back line to score from 20 yards out. Atholton sealed the win later in the half when Molly Flynn sent a cross from the left sideline into the box, where Lau was open and scored from five yards out.