Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL:
Mt. Hebron def. River Hill — 3-2 [23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 15-10]
Howard def. Atholton — 3-2 [26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 15-13]
Freshman Corrine Chau had 15 kills and 14 digs, Emma Marthins had 11 kills and Marisa Moore had 13 kills and 14 digs to lead the Lions (6-2 county, 8-3 overall) to a comeback win over the Raiders (5-3, 7-4).
Top performers:
Howard stats: Corrine Chau (15 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces) Marisa Moore (13 kills, 14 digs), Emma Marthins (11 kills) Jordan Redmiles (2 aces, 2 kills, 48 assists), Darien Garner (7 kills, 10 digs)
Centennial def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-20, 25-17, 25-21]
The Eagles (3-5, 4-7) rolled past the Scorpions (1-7, 2-9) to snap a two-game losing streak.
Top performers:
Centennial stats: Claire Wu (12 kills), Kayla Kellner (7 kills, 5 digs), Alisha Service (15 assists), Sarah Allen (6 kills, 15 digs)
Oakland Mills stats: Zhenzhu Nelson (7 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces), Tyasia McDuffie (17 digs, 5 assists), Iyanna McDuffie (8 assists, 5 digs), Tajah Rodgers (5 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks)
Marriotts Ridge def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-15, 25-23, 25-15]
The Mustangs (7-1, 10-1) are the first county team to reach 10 wins after beating the Wildecats (0-8. 4-8).
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Julia Mamo (6 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace), Rheign Davis (4 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks), and Meghan Kwon (4 aces, 1 kill, 9 digs)
Hammond def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-6, 25-22, 25-15]
The Golden Bears (3-4, 6-4) won their third straight match and beat the Lightning (0-8, 1-10).
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Jenna Kreh (28 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces), Safi Hampton (13 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 1 dig), Jordan Kreh (4 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace)
Long Reach stats: Brianna Chinn (5 kills, 1 dig), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 11 digs), Hadiya Letren (1 ace, 14 assists, 4 digs)
FIELD HOCKEY:
Mt. Hebron 1, River Hill 0
Glenelg 4, Centennial 1
The Gladiators improve to 5-2 in Howard County play and 5-6 overall. The Eagles end their regular season with a 3-5, 3-11 record.
Box score:
Goals: G — Grace Meissner 2, Skyler Rill 2; C — Lizz Stroud.
Assists: G — Sammie Anderson; C — Lilly Rainey.
Saves: G — Barker 3, Sliverstein 6; C — Casey Stratton 14.
Halftime: 3-0, G