Howard County varsity roundup.
Howard County varsity roundup. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019:

BOYS SOCCER:

Centennial 2, River Hill 1 (2OT)

The Eagles (6-3-1 county, 7-5-1 overall) took down the Hawks (8-2, 11-2) in double overtime. Elliott Keppler scored the game-winning goal for Centennial.

Box score:

Goals: C — Bryson Baker, Elliott Keppler.

Assists: C — Radwan Mezghanni, Ryan Zaman.

Saves: C — Paul Russell 17.

Halftime: 1-1

Mt. Hebron 2, Hammond 1 (OT)

The Vikings (3-5-2, 4-6-3) defeated the Golden Bears (3-7, 4-9) in extra time to snap a six-game winless streak dating back to Sept. 19.

Box score:

Goals: Ha — Isaac Owusu.

Assists: Ha — Bawi Hew.

Saves: Ha — Brandon Eschman 10.

Halftime: 1-0, Ha

Howard 2, Long Reach 0

The Lions (8-2, 9-4) cruised past the Lightning (2-8, 2-9) and get their fourth shutout of the year.

Box score:

Goals: Ho — William Tom, Jeff Bruner.

Assists: Ho — Kyle Harris.

Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 2.

Halftime: 1-0, Ho

Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 1

The Mustangs (6-3-1, 6-3-1) beat the Gators (5-5-1, 6-5-2) and get their third win in four games.

Box score:

Goals: MR — Mark Lee 2, Kaden Bryan.

Assists: MR — Will Lee, Ethan Bohan.

Halftime: 1-0, MR

VOLLEYBALL:

Glenelg def. Reservoir — 3-0 [25-16, 25-19, 25-16]

Glenelg volleyball rights itself with sweep of Reservoir »

GIRLS SOCCER:

Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 0

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME

River Hill 1, Centennial 0

The Hawks improve to 5-2-1 in county play and 7-5-1 overall. The Eagles fall to 5-2-1, 8-4-1.

Howard 2, Long Reach 1

The Lions improve to 5-4-1 in county and 8-4-1 overall, while the Lightning drop to 2-7-1, 2-8-1.

Box score:

Goals: Ho — Maya Rawlings 2.

Assist: Ho — Emma Filler.

Saves: Ho — Caroline Otchet 3, Kati Hertz 3.

