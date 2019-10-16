Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
Centennial 2, River Hill 1 (2OT)
The Eagles (6-3-1 county, 7-5-1 overall) took down the Hawks (8-2, 11-2) in double overtime. Elliott Keppler scored the game-winning goal for Centennial.
Box score:
Goals: C — Bryson Baker, Elliott Keppler.
Assists: C — Radwan Mezghanni, Ryan Zaman.
Saves: C — Paul Russell 17.
Halftime: 1-1
Mt. Hebron 2, Hammond 1 (OT)
The Vikings (3-5-2, 4-6-3) defeated the Golden Bears (3-7, 4-9) in extra time to snap a six-game winless streak dating back to Sept. 19.
Box score:
Goals: Ha — Isaac Owusu.
Assists: Ha — Bawi Hew.
Saves: Ha — Brandon Eschman 10.
Halftime: 1-0, Ha
Howard 2, Long Reach 0
The Lions (8-2, 9-4) cruised past the Lightning (2-8, 2-9) and get their fourth shutout of the year.
Box score:
Goals: Ho — William Tom, Jeff Bruner.
Assists: Ho — Kyle Harris.
Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 2.
Halftime: 1-0, Ho
Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 1
The Mustangs (6-3-1, 6-3-1) beat the Gators (5-5-1, 6-5-2) and get their third win in four games.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Mark Lee 2, Kaden Bryan.
Assists: MR — Will Lee, Ethan Bohan.
Halftime: 1-0, MR
VOLLEYBALL:
Glenelg def. Reservoir — 3-0 [25-16, 25-19, 25-16]
GIRLS SOCCER:
Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 0
River Hill 1, Centennial 0
The Hawks improve to 5-2-1 in county play and 7-5-1 overall. The Eagles fall to 5-2-1, 8-4-1.
Howard 2, Long Reach 1
The Lions improve to 5-4-1 in county and 8-4-1 overall, while the Lightning drop to 2-7-1, 2-8-1.
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Maya Rawlings 2.
Assist: Ho — Emma Filler.
Saves: Ho — Caroline Otchet 3, Kati Hertz 3.