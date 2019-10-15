The Vikings improve to 5-1 in county play and 9-3 overall with the win, while Howard ends its regular season with a 4-3 county record and a 6-5 mark overall. Hebron has a pivotal game against second-place River Hill on Wednesday. If River Hill comes out on top, the Hawks win the county championship, while a Mt. Hebron win Wednesday and Friday against Atholton would give the Vikings the crown.