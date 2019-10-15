Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
VOLLEYBALL:
Howard def. Glenelg — 3-2 [23-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13]
After falling down 2-0, Howard (5-2 Howard County, 7-3) came back to defeat Glenelg (5-2, 6-3) in five sets. Marisa Moore had 19 kills, while Jordan Redmiles tallied 52 assists.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Marisa Moore (19 kills, 2 aces, 19 digs), Emma Marthins (11 kills, 6 blocks), Jordan Redmiles (3 aces, 3 kills, 52 assists, 19 digs), Kathy Taveras (34 digs).
Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (2 aces, 13 kills, 34 digs), Lydia Stricker (1 ace, 0.5 block, 34 assists, 15 digs), Gracen Alsheimer (9 kills, 2.5 blocks, 1 dig), Alyssa Kelly (1 ace, 3 kills, 2 assists, 21 digs), Haley Rumsey (10 kills, 0.5 block, 1 assist, 9 digs).
Mt. Hebron def. Marriotts Ridge — 3-1 [23-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22]
The Vikings (6-1, 8-2) beat the Mustangs (6-1, 9-1) in a gritty, four-set victory at home.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (15 kills, 22 digs), Sam Giles (41 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs), Sara Paradisi (13 kills), Julia Tallent (11 kills), Lara Szabo-Banicz (15 digs), Maddie Ho (14 digs).
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (25 assists, 22 digs, 1 ace), Julia Mamo (7 kills, 22 digs), Rheign Davis (11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), and Meghan Kwon (23 digs, 1 ace).
Reservoir def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-17, 25-20, 25-9]
The Gators improve to 5-2 in county play and 7-2 overall with the win, while Wilde Lake falls to 0-7, 4-7.
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Breyonna Young (5 digs), Kayla Browne (1 ace, 7 kills), Maddie Barrett (3 aces, 8 kills), Mayah Tucker (2 aces, 7 kills, 1 dig), Tatiana Hamilton (6 aces, 14 assists, 3 digs).
River Hill def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-8, 25-18, 25-10]
Top performers:
Long Reach stats: Lauren Lee (5 kills, 1 dig), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs), Indyia Haskett (2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 assists, 8 digs).
Hammond def. Oakland Mills — 3-1 [16-25, 13-25, 25-19, 17-25]
Top performers:
Oakland Mills stats: Zhenzhu Nelson (18 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks), Tyasia McDuffie (14 digs, 3 assists), Iyanna McDuffie (16 assists, 4 aces), Ana Seldon (9 assists, 8 digs), Amel Lightfoot (3 kills, 3 blocks).
Glenelg Country School def. Frederick Force — 3-0 [25-18, 25-18, & 25-19]
The GCS Dragons (4-4 IAAM C, 5-9 overall) won a non-conference home match in straight sets. The match was the Senior Recognition match for the Dragons’ five seniors (Izzy DeBonis, Gabby DeLeonibus, Kelly Rushe, Sophia Sowell and Sydni Williams). GCS got a team-high nine kills from Sydni Williams, 18 digs from Kelly Rushe and 14 assists from Amber Garcia in the triumph.
Top performers:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (9 kills, 12 digs, 8 aces), Kelly Rushe (18 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist), Amber Garcia (14 assists, 4 kills, 3 digs).
FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 3, Centennial 0
Marriotts Ridge 9, Atholton 0
Goals: MR — Emma Gladstein 5, Kayla Brusco 2, Emma Williamson, Hannah Parsons.
Assists: MR — Emma Gladstein 2, Kayla Brusco, Eloise Clevenger, Caroline Menninger, Sophia Baxter, Julie Lawler.
Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 0; A — Kerri Silverstein 13.
Halftime: 3-0, MR
Mt. Hebron 2, Howard 0
The Vikings improve to 5-1 in county play and 9-3 overall with the win, while Howard ends its regular season with a 4-3 county record and a 6-5 mark overall. Hebron has a pivotal game against second-place River Hill on Wednesday. If River Hill comes out on top, the Hawks win the county championship, while a Mt. Hebron win Wednesday and Friday against Atholton would give the Vikings the crown.
Goals: MH — Ruiz 2.
Assists: MH — DeBels, Unkenholz.
Saves: MH — Conklin; Ho — Murphy 23.
Halftime: 1-0, MH
Oakland Mills 7, Pikesville 0
Senior Kenzie Minarcin scored five goals in the Scorpions’ win to increase her season total to 22. Oakland Mills improved to 3-8 with the victory.
Goals: OM — Kenzie Minarcin 5, Mackenzie Thompson, Megan Gunther.
Assists: OM — Minarcin, Nadasiree Ratanaphaithun.
Halftime: 2-0, OM
GIRLS SOCCER:
Glenelg 2 Wilde Lake 2 (2OT)
Both teams earned their first tie of the season. Glenelg is 4-5-1 in county play and 6-6-1 overall, while Wilde Lake is 4-4-1, 6-4-1.
Goals: G — Jenson, Swope.
Saves: G — Castor 13.
Halftime: 1-1
BOYS SOCCER:
Oakland Mills 2, Atholton 1
Goals: OM — Taylor Nelson, Etienne Frimpong.