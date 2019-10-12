xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

FOOTBALL:

Glenelg 28, Oakland Mills 14

River Hill 42, Long Reach 8

Howard 21, Wilde Lake 0

The Lions improved to 2-1 in county play and 2-4 overall, while the Wildecats fall to 2-3 in county and 2-4 overall.

Advertisement

Box score:

WL — 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ho — 7 7 7 0 — 21

[More Maryland news] Westminster Station shopping plaza, pharmacy and car dealer planned for Md. 140 »

Scoring plays:

First quarter

Ho: Alex Rebaza 4-yard run, Kovack kick [7-0], 7:11

Second quarter

Ho: Kyle Colbert 5-yard run, Kovack kick [14-0], :12

[More Maryland news] Baltimore’s ‘Running Man’ earns sponsorship from local retailer DTLR, debuts commercial »

Third quarter

Ho: Charles Tart, 13-yard run, Kovack kick [21-0], 8:16

Liberty 38, Marriotts Ridge 14

VOLLEYBALL:

Reservoir def. Chesapeake — 3-0 [25-15, 25-13, 25-8]

The Gators (7-2) rolled over Chesapeake in a game that was postponed from Sept. 17.

Box score:

Reservoir stats: Kelsey Holmes (3 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig), Navleen Kaur (4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Mayah Tucker (7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (4 aces, 1 kill, 19 assists, 1 dig).

Glenelg Country School def. Oldfields School — 3-0 [25-18, 25-18, & 25-19]

Highlights: The GCS Dragons (4-4 IAAM C, 4-9 overall) won an IAAM C Conference match at Oldfields School in 3 straight sets. GCS got a team-high 10 kills from Sydni Williams, 8 service aces from Ellie Oyebode, and 15 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.

Advertisement

Box score:

GCS stats: Sydni Williams (10 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Ellie Oyebode (2 kills [including 1 block kill], 1 dig, 8 aces), and Amber Garcia (15 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs).

GIRLS SOCCER:

Mt. Hebron 3, Wilde Lake 0

Good Counsel 5, Reservoir 0

FIELD HOCKEY:

Mt. Hebron 2, Chesapeake 0

Howard 6, Centennial 0

Reservoir 7, Chopticon 2

Long Reach 3, Oakland Mills 1

The Lightning improve to 2-4 in Howard County play and 4-6 overall. Oakland Mills fell to 0-6 in county and 2-8 overall.

Box score:

[More Maryland news] ‘Historic’ deal aims to keep Preakness in Baltimore; track owner, city reach agreement after 4 months of talks »

Latest Howard County Sports

Goals: LR — Skyler Kohler 3; OM — Kenzie Minarcin 1.

Century 2, Glenelg 0

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement