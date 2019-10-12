Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FOOTBALL:
Glenelg 28, Oakland Mills 14
River Hill 42, Long Reach 8
Howard 21, Wilde Lake 0
The Lions improved to 2-1 in county play and 2-4 overall, while the Wildecats fall to 2-3 in county and 2-4 overall.
Box score:
WL — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ho — 7 7 7 0 — 21
Scoring plays:
First quarter
Ho: Alex Rebaza 4-yard run, Kovack kick [7-0], 7:11
Second quarter
Ho: Kyle Colbert 5-yard run, Kovack kick [14-0], :12
Third quarter
Ho: Charles Tart, 13-yard run, Kovack kick [21-0], 8:16
Liberty 38, Marriotts Ridge 14
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Chesapeake — 3-0 [25-15, 25-13, 25-8]
The Gators (7-2) rolled over Chesapeake in a game that was postponed from Sept. 17.
Box score:
Reservoir stats: Kelsey Holmes (3 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig), Navleen Kaur (4 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Mayah Tucker (7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (4 aces, 1 kill, 19 assists, 1 dig).
Glenelg Country School def. Oldfields School — 3-0 [25-18, 25-18, & 25-19]
Highlights: The GCS Dragons (4-4 IAAM C, 4-9 overall) won an IAAM C Conference match at Oldfields School in 3 straight sets. GCS got a team-high 10 kills from Sydni Williams, 8 service aces from Ellie Oyebode, and 15 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Box score:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (10 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Ellie Oyebode (2 kills [including 1 block kill], 1 dig, 8 aces), and Amber Garcia (15 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER:
Mt. Hebron 3, Wilde Lake 0
Good Counsel 5, Reservoir 0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Mt. Hebron 2, Chesapeake 0
Howard 6, Centennial 0
Reservoir 7, Chopticon 2
Long Reach 3, Oakland Mills 1
The Lightning improve to 2-4 in Howard County play and 4-6 overall. Oakland Mills fell to 0-6 in county and 2-8 overall.
Box score:
Goals: LR — Skyler Kohler 3; OM — Kenzie Minarcin 1.