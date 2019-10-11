Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 3, Mt. Hebron 1
Glenelg 2, Atholton 0
The Gladiators have won three straight games after starting the season 1-5. Glenelg improves to 4-2 in county play and 4-5 overall with the win.
Box score:
Goals: G — Maddy Key, Caitlyn Baehr.
Assists: G — Sarah Kang.
Saves: G — Barker 1; A — Korri Silverstein 26.
Halftime: 1-0, G
Wilde Lake 3, Hammond 2
Rachel Van Osdel scored two goals in Wilde Lake’s second win over Hammond this season. The Wildecats improve to 5-2 in county play and 8-5 this season. The Golden Bears fall to 4-2, 7-4.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Rachel Van Osdel 2, Sally Kulesza; Ha — Francesca Brou, Lizzy Hughes.
Assists: WL — Sally Kulesza, Melody Simmons, Zoe Reading. Ha — Tova Chertok.
Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 9; Ha — Lily DeBlasio 14.
Halftime: 2-1, Ha
River Hill 3, Reservoir 0
Lindsey Miller scored two goals and assisted another to lead the Hawks to the county victory. The Hawks improve to 4-1-1 in county and 7-4-1 overall with the win.
Box scores:
Goals: RH — Lindsey Miller 2, Laura Mason 1.
Assists: RH — Ashlee Buscher 2, Lindsey Miller 1.
Saves RH — Jocelyn Baker 2; Re — Isabella Brown 5
Halftime: 1-0, RH
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 4, Howard 1
Wilde Lake 1, Mt. Hebron 0
The Wildecats (7-2, 9-2) won their fifth straight game, while the Vikings (2-5-2, 3-6-3) lost their fourth straight. Ousman Touray, who leads the league with 18 goals, has scored in all five games during the winning streak.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Ousman Touray.
Assists: WL — Liam Nesbitt.
Saves: WL — Gabrial Viteri 5.
Halftime: 0-0
Reservoir 2, Hammond 1
The Gators (4-4-1, 5-6-1) won their third straight game and beat the Golden Bears (3-6, 4-7).
Box score:
Goals: Re — Spann, Macek; Ha — Isaac Owusu.
Assists: Re — Bennertz, Macek; Ha — Kevin Hernandez.
Saves: Ha — Brandon Eschman 6.
Halftime: 2-0, Re
GIRLS SOCCER:
Centennial 2, Long Reach 1
The Eagles improved to 5-1-1 in county play and 8-3-1 overall with the win.
Box score:
Goals: C — Carolina Pellegrini, Lauren Pellegrini; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.
Assists: C — Lauren Pellegrini, Sarah Sopchik; LR — Paige Ditter
Saves: C — Ashley Bilger 3; LR — Kailey Leibe 7.
Halftime: 0-0
Glenelg 7, Oakland Mills 0
The Gladiators got back to .500 with the dominating win over the Scorpions. Hallie Koele scored two goals as one of six Glenelg goal scorers. Oakland Mills fell to 1-2 in county play and 6-3 overall.
Box score:
Goals: G — Koele, Werner, Spence, Nichols, D’Antuano, Jenson.
Assists: G — Werner 2, Nichols, Allmon.
Saves: G — Castor 1; OM — Harris 15.
Halftime: 1-0, G
Atholton 1, Marriotts Ridge 0
Atholton (3-5-1 Howard County, 3-6-1) upset the visiting first-place Mustangs. Atholton dominated play in the first half with 10 shots on goal to just one for Marriotts Ridge (6-1, 8-2). The Mustangs came out with an aggressive strategy the second half and earned nine shots on goal to just two for Atholton, but one of those shots found the back of the net for the Raiders. With just over 12 minutes remaining, midfielder Ally Clearfield dropped an accurate corner kick to find forward Sumarra Bedward, who headed it past a Mustangs defender and goalie.
Box score:
Goals: A — Sumarra Bedward.
Assists: A — Ally Clearfield.
Saves: A — Dahlia Bedward 10; MR — Kendall Bryan 11.
Halftime 0-0
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-15, 25-14, 25-20]
The Gators (4-2, 6-2) cruised past the Scorpions (1-5, 2-7) thanks to 14 kills from Maddie Barrett.
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Maddie Barrett (14 kills, 4 digs), Gabby Allen (6 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs), Mayah Tucker (5 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Jessica Rothermel (21 assists, 1 dig), Tatiana Hamilton (2 aces, 3 kills, 11 assists, 7 digs)
Oakland Mills stats: Zhenzhu Nelson (7 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces), Tyasia Mcduffie (22 digs, 3 assists), Iyanna McDuffie (9 assists)
Mt. Hebron def. Howard — 3-1 [25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25]
The Vikings (5-1, 7-2) defeat the Lions (4-2, 6-3) on the road. They overcame a 19-10 deficit to win the fourth set.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Lara Szabo-Banicz (19 digs), Morgan Amos (9 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Sam Giles (24 assists, 10 digs)
Howard stats: Marisa Moore (15 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs) Jordan Redmiles (2 aces,2 kills, 26 assists, 16 digs)
Glenelg def. Centennial — 3-0 [25-22, 25-13, 25-15]
The Gladiators (5-1, 6-3) got 11 kills from Maddie Myers and cruised past the Eagles (2-4, 3-6).
Top performers:
Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (11 kills, 5 aces, 13 digs), Gracen Alsheimer (7 kills, 1 ace, dig, 1 block), Katie Laport (5 kills), Lydia Stricker (2 kills, 25 assists, 5 digs), Alyssa (1 ace, 11 kills), Haley Rumsey (5 kills, 3 aces 7 digs)
Marriotts Ridge def. River Hill — 3-0 [25-19, 25-22, 25-17]
The Mustangs (6-0, 9-0) kept their undefeated season alive with a straight-set win over the Hawks (2-3, 4-4), who have lost three straight.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (22 assists, 10 digs, 5 aces), Julia Mamo (7 kills, 5 digs), Rheign Davis (5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks), Katie Trenchard (6 kills, 11 digs) and Gabby Tseytlin (11 digs).
Hammond def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-22, 25-21, 25-18]
The Golden Bears (1-4, 4-4) won their first county match of the season in straight sets against the Wildecats (0-6, 4-6). Coach Anne Corey said “the Lady Bears defended their home court extremely well tonight. With smart plays off of the block, the girls found the Wilde Lake court quickly and repeatedly. Strong serve receive and communication from all team members helped Hammond dominate the match in three games.”
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Zoe Miranda (18 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs), Safi Hampton (7 kills, 2 digs, 1 block), Abbie Weirich (2 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs)
Atholton def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-8, 25-11, 25-11]
The Raiders (4-2, 6-3) rolled over the Lightning (0-6, 1-8) to win their fourth straight match.
Top performers:
Long Reach stats: Hadiya Letren (1 ace, 3 assists, 2 digs), Shakira Knight (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block), Indyia Haskett (2 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs)
Concordia Prep def. Glenelg Country School — 3-2 [27-25, 20-25, 14-25, 25-17, 15-11]
The GCS Dragons (3-4 IAAM C, 3-9) lost an IAAM C Conference match at GCS in five sets. GCS got a team-high 16 kills from Sydni Williams, 15 kills from Ellie Oyebode (including 1 block kill), and 28 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Top performers:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (16 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs, 4 service aces), Ellie Oyebode (15 kills [including 1 block kill], 16 digs, 3 aces), and Amber Garcia (28 assists, 1 kill, 11 digs, 2 aces)
TUESDAY’S RESULTS:
GIRLS SOCCER:
Reservoir 3, C. Milton Wright 0
Reservoir (4-2-3) played strong defense, led by Monica Prince, Trinity Yang, Margot Laughner, Gabbie Chapman, Sabrina Zaleski and keeper Jessie Chapman to limit C. Milton Wright’s chances on goal. Sofie Jobst returned from injury to score two goals and Trinity Yang added another in the shutout.
Box score:
Goals: Re — Sofie Jobst 2, Trinity Yang
Saves: Re — Jessie Chapman 4; CM — Hannah Piquet 5.
Halftime: 1-0 Re