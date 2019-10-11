Atholton (3-5-1 Howard County, 3-6-1) upset the visiting first-place Mustangs. Atholton dominated play in the first half with 10 shots on goal to just one for Marriotts Ridge (6-1, 8-2). The Mustangs came out with an aggressive strategy the second half and earned nine shots on goal to just two for Atholton, but one of those shots found the back of the net for the Raiders. With just over 12 minutes remaining, midfielder Ally Clearfield dropped an accurate corner kick to find forward Sumarra Bedward, who headed it past a Mustangs defender and goalie.