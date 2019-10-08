xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Howard County varsity scores and highlights from Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

FIELD HOCKEY:

Mt. Hebron 4, Reservoir 1

The Vikings remain undefeated against Howard County opponents. Hebron is 4-0 in county play and 6-2 overall.

Box score:

Goals: MH — Pak 2, Holland, Unkenholz; Re — Nam.

Assists: MH — Shah 2, Holland.

Saves: Re — Newell 5, Brown 4; MH — Lloyd 2, Conklin 1.

Halftime: 2-0, MH

River Hill 7, Atholton 1

Box score:

Goals: RH — Claire Slade 2, Laura Mason 2, Lindsey Miller, Puja Nanjappa, Ashlee Buscher; A — Bella Konrad.

Assists: RH — Ashlee Buscher 3, Maddie Vasilios, Quinn Kindbom, Maryum Nassar.

Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 4; A — Kerri Silverstein 13.

Halftime: 6-0, RH

Northeast 4, Wilde Lake 2

The Wildecats fall to 7-5 overall with the non-county loss.

Box score:

Goals: Ne — Ashley Gernert 2, Delaney Piechowiak, Julia Rafiq; WL — Zoe Reading, Rachel Van Osdel.

Assists: Ne — Piechowiak, Rafiq; WL — Mariam Farjami, Van Osdel.

Saves: Ne — Hannah Fox 11; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 10.

Halftime: 2-1, Ne

Glenelg 1, Howard 0

The Gladiators improve to 3-2 in county play and 3-5 overall, while the Lions fall to 3-2, 6-3.

Box score:

Goals: G — Lauren Paik.

Assists: G — Ashley O’Byrne.

Halftime: 1-0, G

Westminster 4, Centennial 2

Westminster improves to 8-4 with the win, while the Eagles fall to 3-8.

Box score:

Goals: W — Audrey Detrow, Kirby Henneman, Jess Kent, Margi DiPietro.

Assists: W — Miranda Moshang 2, Jess Kent.

Saves: W — Megan Watkins 4; C — Casey Stratton 7.

Halftime: 1-0, C

Marriotts Ridge 3, Catonsville 1

The Mustangs improve to 5-5-1 with the non-county win.

Box score:

Goals: MR — Kayla Brusco 2, Gracie Kennedy; Ca — Hayden Kesner.

Assists: Ca — Caitlyn Baeck.

Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 8; Ca — Megan Davis 25.

Halftime: 1-1

GIRLS SOCCER:

Long Reach 3, Hammond 1

Box score:

Goals: LR — Payton Holmes, Jessica Ruano, Paige Rosenfeld.

Saves: LR — Kailey Leibe 5.

Halftime: 2-0, LR

Reservoir 3, Glenelg 2 OT

Reservoir (2-2-3 Howard County, 3-2-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Glenelg (3-5, 5-6) roared back to tie the game with two set-piece goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation. In overtime, Tessa Cinotti scored the game-winning goal off a perfectly weighted thru ball by Monica Prince to clinch the victory for the Gators.

Box score:

Goals: Re — Tessa Cinotti 2, Kat Parris; G — Brianna Werner, Tegan Swope.

Assists: Re — Margot Laughner, Monica Prince.

Saves: Re — Jessie Chapman 8; G — Kendall Castor 7.

Halftime: 1-0, Re

Howard 3, Atholton 2

The Lions improve to 4-3-1 in county play and 7-3-1 overall. The Raiders fall to 2-5-1, 2-6-1.

Box score:

Goals: Ho — Danielle Campbell, Nuela Fonmedig, Kaitlyn Denicola. Assists: Ho — Nuela Fonmedig, Emma Filler. Saves Ho — Caroline Otchet 5, Kati Hertz 4. Halftime: 1-0, Ho

Liberty 1, Centennial 0

The Eagles fall to 7-3-1 with the non-county loss. They remain 4-1-1 in county play

Box score:

Goals: L — Alanna Wray.

Assists: L — Emma Bauer.

Saves: L — Caitlin Mullholland 14.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS:

FIELD HOCKEY:

North County 7, Long Reach 0

Goals: NC — Aly Geckle 5, Annabelle Colgan 2.

Assists: NC — Britney Castle, 3, Teal Ross, Audrey Cadd.

Saves: NC — Meg Koon 1; LR — Daryan Allmond 10.

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

