Reservoir (2-2-3 Howard County, 3-2-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Glenelg (3-5, 5-6) roared back to tie the game with two set-piece goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation. In overtime, Tessa Cinotti scored the game-winning goal off a perfectly weighted thru ball by Monica Prince to clinch the victory for the Gators.