Howard varsity roundup (Oct 4): Hammond, Marriotts Ridge football earn county victories

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

FOOTBALL:

Glenelg 10, Howard 7

Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8

Southern 21, Centennial 0

Atholton 29, North Hagerstown 22

Hammond 32, Mt. Hebron 13

Marriotts Ridge 21, Reservoir 7

FIELD HOCKEY:

Centennial 11, Wilde Lake 0

Box score:

Goals: C — Sara Ferrara 3, Lily Sullivan 2, Jessie Gabel, Lilly Rainey, Jamie Cole, Eliza Andrew, Lizz Stroud, Janice Ji.

Saves: C — Casey Stratton 3; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 17.

Halftime: 6-0, C

River Hill 2, St. Paul’s 1

Box score:

Goals: RH — Ashlee Buscher, Laura Mason.

Assists: RH — Mason, Allie Young.

Halftime: 1-1

Northeast 10, Oakland Mills 1

Box score:

Goals: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 3, Julia Rafiq 2, Ashley Gernert, Alena Pangalis, Kelsey Shell, Marissa Lynne 2; OM — Mackenzie Thompson.

Assists: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 2, Julia Rafiq 2, Madison Gregg; OM — Kenzie Minarcin.

Saves: Ne — Hannah Fox 1; OM — Justice Steele 9, Katie Oliver 12.

Halftime: 5-1, Ne

