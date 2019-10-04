Howard varsity roundup (Oct 4): Hammond, Marriotts Ridge football earn county victories

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
FOOTBALL:
Glenelg 10, Howard 7
Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8
Southern 21, Centennial 0
Atholton 29, North Hagerstown 22
Hammond 32, Mt. Hebron 13
Marriotts Ridge 21, Reservoir 7
FIELD HOCKEY:
Centennial 11, Wilde Lake 0
Box score:
Goals: C — Sara Ferrara 3, Lily Sullivan 2, Jessie Gabel, Lilly Rainey, Jamie Cole, Eliza Andrew, Lizz Stroud, Janice Ji.
Saves: C — Casey Stratton 3; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 17.
Halftime: 6-0, C
River Hill 2, St. Paul’s 1
Box score:
Goals: RH — Ashlee Buscher, Laura Mason.
Assists: RH — Mason, Allie Young.
Halftime: 1-1
Northeast 10, Oakland Mills 1
Box score:
Goals: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 3, Julia Rafiq 2, Ashley Gernert, Alena Pangalis, Kelsey Shell, Marissa Lynne 2; OM — Mackenzie Thompson.
Assists: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 2, Julia Rafiq 2, Madison Gregg; OM — Kenzie Minarcin.
Saves: Ne — Hannah Fox 1; OM — Justice Steele 9, Katie Oliver 12.
Halftime: 5-1, Ne
